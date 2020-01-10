Haggis Fans to Flock to a Tam O’Shanter Shindig

What to Know Jan. 21 and 22, 2020

$80 three-course feast

Two seatings each evening: 5:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

You can wear a kilt, you can hear legendary poetry, and you can eat haggis, too, but doing all three at the same time? Such colorful, anecdote-worthy opportunities don't come along every day, or even every week or month.

But they do come along every year, at least around a restaurant on Los Feliz Boulevard, the one with the cottage-classic exterior and ye olde cred. It's the Tam O'Shanter, a spot that will mark its centennial in a few years, and while it is known for its prime rib and Ale & Sandwich Bar, it is also celebrated for a certain January event.

That party? It's a pomp-packed bash in honor of the 261st birthday of the Scottish poet Robert Burns, the man behind "Auld Lang Syne" and so many other legendary, word-rich works.

So popular is this party that it has spread to two nights, giving all poetry buffs and kilt-rocking revelers a chance to chow down and raise a dram.

Those nights in 2020 are Jan. 21 and 22, and you should buy a ticket faster than it takes to say "should auld acquaintance be forgot."

But the drams and the kilts and the stirring words take a momentary backseat to the star dish of the night: It's haggis, the centerpiece of a feast that includes three courses.

Step dancers and flights of top-notch whisky are also on the celebratory schedule, as well as bag pipers. If you've been to the Atwater Village landmark, you know its ultra-cozy rooms, so you can bet a bagpipe's big sound will truly fill every last nook and cranny.

Kilt-out, haggis-up, and start your 2020 with some centuries-old poetry at one of LA's most august literary dinners.