Robert Burns Birthday

Haggis Fans to Flock to a Tam O’Shanter Shindig

The Atwater Village restaurant will celebrate the 261st birthday of Robert Burns with pomp, poetry, and an iconic dish.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Tam O'Shanter

What to Know

  • Jan. 21 and 22, 2020
  • $80 three-course feast
  • Two seatings each evening: 5:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

You can wear a kilt, you can hear legendary poetry, and you can eat haggis, too, but doing all three at the same time? Such colorful, anecdote-worthy opportunities don't come along every day, or even every week or month.

But they do come along every year, at least around a restaurant on Los Feliz Boulevard, the one with the cottage-classic exterior and ye olde cred. It's the Tam O'Shanter, a spot that will mark its centennial in a few years, and while it is known for its prime rib and Ale & Sandwich Bar, it is also celebrated for a certain January event.

That party? It's a pomp-packed bash in honor of the 261st birthday of the Scottish poet Robert Burns, the man behind "Auld Lang Syne" and so many other legendary, word-rich works.

So popular is this party that it has spread to two nights, giving all poetry buffs and kilt-rocking revelers a chance to chow down and raise a dram.

Those nights in 2020 are Jan. 21 and 22, and you should buy a ticket faster than it takes to say "should auld acquaintance be forgot."

But the drams and the kilts and the stirring words take a momentary backseat to the star dish of the night: It's haggis, the centerpiece of a feast that includes three courses.

Step dancers and flights of top-notch whisky are also on the celebratory schedule, as well as bag pipers. If you've been to the Atwater Village landmark, you know its ultra-cozy rooms, so you can bet a bagpipe's big sound will truly fill every last nook and cranny.

Kilt-out, haggis-up, and start your 2020 with some centuries-old poetry at one of LA's most august literary dinners.

