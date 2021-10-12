Halloween Has Arrived Adorably Early at Kidspace

What to Know
- Oct. 12-31, 2021 at Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena
- Daily costume parades (check the times before you go)
- $14.95 for adults and children over the age of 1
Halloween? It has a bit of a long run-up, what with pumpkin spice drinks showing up in August, candy popping up in stores in September, and yard decorations adding eerie oomph to October's earliest days.
It can seem like a good and ghoulish amount of time for any adult, but if you're a child? Oh goodness, the time window must feel like an actual eternity, knowing that the Day of Costumes and Fun is on the far horizon.
There is a way to shorten that waiting period for the tots in your household: Visit Kidspace Children's Museum, starting on Oct. 12, for oodles of Halloween high jinks.
Halloween, in fact, will happen daily at the Rose Bowl-adjacent institution, and by "Halloween" we meaning pumpkin decorating, story times, and, hurrah, a number of costume parades each day.
Those parades are happening at specific times, keep in mind, with weekday parades set to roll at 11:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. and weekend parades at 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., and 4:15 in the afternoon.
So, for sure: Your youngster can arrive in costume, but there's also a Ye Olde Costume Shoppe, where cardboard accessories (think crowns and such) can be crafted.
Beyond the parade, pumpkin crafts, and not-at-all-terrifying (but-more-funny-bone-tickling) tale times? Cool: You'll get to meet a resident spider, a critter that may be a tad furry but isn't especially frightful.
All of these happy Halloween-y happenings are included with Kidspace admission, which is $14.95 for guests ages 1 and over.
Remember your mask, and do buy your ticket in advance, for this Halloween-comes-early event has proven to be a popular one in the past.