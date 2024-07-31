New Halloween Horror Nights details are swirling like autumn leaves in the wind

What to Know Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Sept. 5 through Nov. 3, 2024 (select dates)

$77 and up

Various entities and objects have become quite famous for their fast-moving natures, specifically when the fall arrives.

Visualize, if you will, a colorful clutch of autumn leaves in a sudden maelstrom, or a bunch of bats flying out of a cave, or miniature candy bars disappearing from a bucket of treats.

There's another atmospheric event that moves quite fast, at least when it comes to making monstrously major announcements: Halloween Horror Nights.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The annual Universal Studios Hollywood haunt-up, which will spectrally shimmer, on select dates, from Sept. 5 through Nov. 3, is well-known for its fright-filled haunted houses.

A few of those were already named earlier in the summer — we're still de-goosebumping over the idea of an "Insidious" experience — but another wicked walk-through adventure was unveiled at Midsummer Scream, the annual Halloween and horror convention.

The announcement, made by John Murdy, the creative director of Halloween Horror Nights, is for fans of a certain iconic '70s flick: "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface" will pay scream-summoning homage to the movie's 50th anniversary.

If that doesn't give you a quick chill down to your fingertips and toes, Universal has shared more of what is just ahead: An outdoor Scare Zone called "Luchadores Monstruosos" will go to the mat while "Murder of Crowz," another Scare Zone, is set in a giant nest.

But wait: There's another Scare Zone ahead, this one called "Chainsaw Punkz"; look for it, if you dare, just inside the theme park's gates.

There's a lot simmering, much like a colossal cauldron can sinisterly simmer, at Halloween Horror Nights, and given that opening night is just over a month away the simmering will only grow stronger.

Check out everything here and secure your ticket to one of the Southern California's startle-inducing stalwarts.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.