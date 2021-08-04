Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie (and Cupcake) Day

What to Know Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

HomeState has brought its beloved cookie dough back, for one day only; buy it for $20 at any Homestate location

The chip-packed Cookie Cupcake is available at Sprinkles Cupcakes through Aug. 8

When is a cookie not simply a cookie?

That's a question best left to the philosophers, dreamers, and pundits, as long as they have plenty of time available to ponder and debate this multi-layered topic.

But we'll cut to the gooey center of the matter, lickety-split: When the cookie contains chocolate chips.

For the chocolate chip cookie, that ultimate icon, the superstar of the cookie jar, sweetly shows up in so many obsessed-over treats, from milkshakes to ice cream flavors to the occasional retro cereal.

And, yes, even cupcakes, the crumbly cousin to the cookie.

Perhaps you're seeking a snacky way to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which fills our minds, and sometimes our tummies, with doughy delight each early August.

Aug. 4 is the specific date for this delectable occasion, and while you might have a bag of the world-famous cookies in your cupboard as we type this, there are places around town to find the treat in several of its tempting but less common forms.

One of those forms is the cookie dough ball, the appetizing orb that's ready to be placed on a baking sheet and set inside a hot oven.

You can find a dozen of those at your local HomeState restaurant on Aug. 4. The eatery will have 12 ready-to-bake dough balls for sale in honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, but trust these aren't your average pre-baked cookies.

The gourmet cookies even arrive with "... a side of Maldon salt to sprinkle on top once they’re out of the oven," but note that they're a one-day-only thing. So buy yours, for $20, on Aug. 4.

Find a HomeState in Pasadena, Highland Park, and several other spots around the region.

And at Sprinkles Cupcakes?

The beloved Cookie Cupcake is back, but only for a limited time. That "limited time" comes to a conclusion on Aug. 8, which means yes, you can enjoy one during the cookie-est holiday of the summer, Aug. 4.

What's in this merry mash-up of two dessert classics?

Picture with your mouth if you will "(c)hocolate chip studded yellow cake lined with cookie crust, topped with brown sugar frosting and dusted with cookie crumbles."

Of course, you may be seeking a colder way to savor this sweet, given that it is early August.

Most local ice creameries will carry a version of chocolate chip or chocolate chip cookie dough, including Fosselman's Ice Cream in Alhambra, where the chocolate chips are Guittard semi-sweet and the vanilla is Tahitian-flavored.