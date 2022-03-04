Childrens Hospital Los Angeles

Help Children's Hospital LA to ‘Make March Matter'

Several businesses around town, including Randy's Donuts and Porto's, are raising money for CHLA, all month long.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Randy's Donuts/Porto's Bakery and Cafe

What to Know

  • The March campaign "unites businesses and the community in support of children's health and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles"
  • Randy's Donuts, Porto's Bakery and Cafe, Shake Shack, and several other places are raising money for CHLA
  • Shops, too, are pitching in; Lather is donating 20% of its sales during a charity shopping event on March 26

Doing good while picking up a meal, browsing for a gift for a friend, or taking part in a community activity?

It can add another layer of loveliness to an errand or an outing, especially when you know a purchase you make can ultimately make a lasting difference in the lives of so many.

And your errands, outings, meals, and moments in the coming weeks can truly help "Make March Matter," which is the uplifting call to action from Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Every March, the hospital partners with a number of local businesses, all to raise funds for CHLA programs.

March is here, the give-back program has kind-heartedly commenced.

Ventura Harbor Village 21 hours ago

Mermaid Month Is a Vibrant Ventura Gem

Carlsbad Flower Fields Mar 1

The Flower Fields Open in Carlsbad, Blossom Buffs

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Participants include Alfred Coffee, which "... will donate $1 for every lavender latte sold across all locations" all month long, and LATHER Pasadena, which is donating 20% of all sales from a March 26 charity shopping event.

Some happenings will occur on a single day, and some, like the Alfred Coffee fundraising, will extend throughout the month.

Randy's Donuts has special pastries boasting the CHLA colors, while Porto's Bakery & Cafe has sweets that feature the CHLA butterfly.

The LA Kings, Eataly, Tocaya, and Grand Central Market all have ways to play a part in Make March Matter. Find out more now about the businesses and events making a big difference for the kids of Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

This article tagged under:

Childrens Hospital Los AngelesfundraisingMarch
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us