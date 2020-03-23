Help Out by Joining The Great American Takeout

What to Know Tuesday, March 24

Order from a local restaurant for pick-up or delivery

Share your food photo on social media along with #thegreatamericantakeout

Dinner tomorrow night?

You're probably planning ahead, especially if the casserole you baked over the weekend is down to its last crunchy bits. (Which are the best bits, yes, but also the bits that go the fastest.)

Your local restaurant can surely help out on the dinner front, after you've washed the casserole dish, as can numerous restaurants beyond that one, for thousands of eateries across Southern California are now busily creating tasty meals for everyone staying at home.

And as we are all now #SaferatHome, but you're still keen to show your favorite taqueria, vegan sandwich shop, or Italian trattoria the support they very much need during this time, you can order out, either for delivery or pick-up.

There is, in fact, a large-scale campaign to encourage stay-at-homers to send some love to their favorite local hangouts. It's called The Great American Takeout, and it is happening on Tuesday, March 24.

How does it work?

Order from the restaurant you've been to a hundred times or the one you've been hoping to try.

Find out if they deliver, and how, or if you'll need to pick up, and if that involves parking curbside.

And then? Let your love flow on social media, with photos of your food, words of praise for the place you adore, and, of course, the requisite hashtag: #thegreatamericantakeout, natch.

The participating restaurants include Noodles & Company, Lemonade, and Jason's Deli.

“This is no longer about the survival of individual restaurants,” said Russ Bendel, CEO of The Habit Burger Grill. “It’s about the future of our industry. And time has run out. Together, we must act to support each other and our communities in unprecedented ways.”

Are you ready to order, hashtag, pick-up or receive delivery, enjoy, and share the good word about the businesses that so deliciously keep our city's hankerings at bay?

Participate in The Great American Takeout on March 24, and continue to think of our fantastic, community-important restaurants, their amazing employees, and how we can help them during this stay-at-home period.