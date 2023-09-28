Heritage Square is the ultimate atmospheric spot for October-style cinema

What to Know Street Food Cinema's "Boo-ze, Bites & Frights" at Heritage Square Museum

Oct. 20 and 21, 2023

$34 (per night); parking is available for an additional fee

It's not totally correct to claim that it is always Halloween at Heritage Square Museum, but stating that the sight of all of those Victorian manors, when briefly glimpsed from the Arroyo Parkway, can give a person a chill on the hottest July day is accurate.

Films and commercial shoots frequently turn to the colorful clutch of vintage structures for instant atmosphere, as do the sort of festivals that draw costumed revelers wearing widow's weeds, top hats, and spats.

But October's arrival spookily cements the historical park's Halloween-strong reputation, an aura that is bolstered by a number of events that seek to tingle the spine.

Perusing the calendar turns up tantalizing finds, like a storytelling evening devoted to the wicked works of Edgar Allan Poe in early October, as well as tours that give visitors a chance to tour homes that seem to have apparated from a haunted house novel.

And on Oct. 20 and 21? Street Food Cinema is calling upon the cinematic spot with some horror classics in terrifying tow.

"Scream" and "Scary Movie" are the eerie outdoor duo on Oct. 20, while "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "The Cabin in the Woods" bring the jump-scares on Oct. 21.

Tickets are on sale now and your entry covers the movies, "Creepy Photo Ops," and, eep, the chance to peek inside some of those foreboding (but absolutely beautiful) landmarks.

A cash bar will also be open during the film nights, and food trucks will call upon Heritage Square, too.

Read up on parking and the nearby Metro station, as well as other details, here.