Hikari, a Holiday Experience, to Debut at Tanaka Farms

Glowing for it?

That's totally different than the act of going for it, which we do throughout most of the calendar.

We go for it when we have a goal, when we want a certain outcome, and when we're feeling especially high-spirited and set on success.

But to "glow for it," around the holidays, signifies that you're going for a merry moment, the sort of holiday-hopeful happening that brims with cheerfulness, joy, and glittery sights to see.

Such sights will make a dazzlingly debut at Tanaka Farms in Irvine on the Friday after Thanksgiving, for that's when "Hikari — A Festival of Lights" begins its multi-week run.

The glowful summary on the destination's Instagram?

"Literally translated, Hikari means shine in Japanese, and this holiday season we have really made Tanaka Farms shine with over a mile of twinkling lights!"

That mile-plus of pretty things to see will wend around a 30-acre spread that is currently filled with pumpkins and sunflowers. But starting in late November, and shining right through to Jan. 10, it will be all about seasonal sparkle.

If you visit Monday through Thursday, the price for your vehicle is $49, while $59 is the per-vehicle admission each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Something to keep in mind for the Friday-to-Sunday span? Santa will be in the house, or, rather, on the farm.

If you register before Nov. 8? You can save five bucks with the code tanakalights2020.

The "new experience" for Tanaka Farms will give picturesque shimmer to the property's trees, scarecrows, and sugarcane, too.

Registration is open, but before you book your date, do check vehicle height requirements and what is permitted (and, yep, there is an eight-people-per car limit).

People have been pumpkining-up around the farm over several autumn weeks.

But soon, the sparkle of Hikari will shine, giving us the cheerful chance to "glow for it," in a socially distanced way, over the 2020 holiday season.