Book Your Spot at the Tanaka Farms Drive-Thru Pumpkin Patch

What to Know Opens Sept. 19

Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31

There's a weekday U-Pick Pumpkin with Wagon Ride opening on Sept. 21

Planning a time to go pick out a pumpkin?

It's not the weirdest thing ever. Spontaneity isn't required in squash selection, after all.

Because truth?

You've likely coordinated when you'll meet a friend at the corner pumpkin lot in the past, or when your kids would create their annual jack o'lanterns (the day before Halloween, usually, so the carved pumpkins are still fresh on the big night).

So making a reservation to visit a pumpkin patch isn't really outside of the realm of imagination. And you'll need one if you'd like to participate in new happening that is very 2020 in spirit: A drive-thru pumpkin patch at Tanaka Farms.

The Irvine destination, which is known for its strawberry tours, fresh vegetables, sunflowers, and so many pumpkins come fall, will be welcoming visitors, in their cars, over several September and October weekends.

And reservations? They're now open, so book your spot faster than it takes to eat a handful of roasted pepitas, fresh from the pan.

What can you expect?

Oh sweet fall, this seems nice: The event involves " ...leisurely 1.5 mile drive around our beautiful 30-acre farm! Includes a pumpkin, samples, a barnyard educational exhibit with farm animals, lots of fun stuff to look at, a scarecrow contest, sunflowers (they growing right now, should be in peak bloom late October), and more!"

The pumpkin-packed patch opens on Sept. 19, and it will keep on rolling, each Saturday and Sunday, through Halloween.

Which means you can pick up your decorative pumpkins in September, or plan a later October trip, if you want to select your jack o'lantern-ready carvers.

And separately?

There's a weekday happening, called the U-Pick Pumpkin with Wagon Ride. You'll want to don a face covering, and read up on everything to know about this Monday-Friday fun time.

Oh yes, and that requires a reservation, too.

Something sweet? Tanaka Farms has a way to gift this fall-fab experience, too, if you have a pumpkin person in your world.

And there's even a way to reserve slots for multiple cars.

Pumpkins roll, and tires do, too, making a drive-thru pumpkin patch not at all that outlandish. But then again, isn't the Halloween season a time for a little outlandishness?

Get the details, and book soon, at the Tanaka Farms site.