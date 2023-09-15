Hispanic Heritage Month: Celebrate with experiences, treats, and shows around SoCal

What to Know Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15 with a joyful celebration at LA City Hall and Gloria Molina Grand Park

The Pacific Wheel will be illuminated on Sept. 15 and 16

Hola México Film Festival opens on Sept. 29 in Hollywood; films will be screened around town, including the Regal Cinemas LA Live

The fifteenth day of September marks the merry and marvelous start of Hispanic Heritage Month, a lively launch that coincides with Mexican Independence Day.

Around Southern California, the ebullient festivities, foods, films, and good times are plentiful, with pop-up art shows, cultural festivals, special screenings, and more offering go-out opportunities through Oct. 15.

What's happening in your neighborhood, at your favorite museum, or the restaurant you visit almost weekly? Check your local gems out before making for...

DTLA, where the kick-off to Hispanic Heritage Day will take place on Sept. 15. "El Grito" gladness will be in the air, starting at Los Angeles City Hall, where a civic ceremony will take place, followed by live music at Gloria Molina Grand Park.

The Latino Heritage Month Parade and Festival is a glad-hearted gathering that will bring the party to Pasadena on Sept. 16. The parade starts at N. Los Robles Avenue and Buckeye Street with a conclusion at City Hall, where the fiesta will take place. Find several fun library activities, throughout the month, on this Pasadena-focused page, too.

The Pacific Wheel, at Pacific Park at Santa Monica Pier, will shimmer with symbols and hues that honor the start of Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 15 and 16, beginning around sundown. Can't make it to the ocean? Check out the webcam.

A Place Called Home... will greet the first weekend of Hispanic Heritage Month with theater, community, and a Sept. 16 block party. "El Centro Del Sur Latinx Theater Festival 2023: Tu Hogar" is festively unfurling through Sept. 17, with a host of local theater companies playing a part.

KUSC's Kids Discovery Day, presented by Classic California KUSC, will visit Plaza De La Raza on Oct. 1 for a day of learning, instruments, and "Guitar Discovery" helmed by McCabe's Guitar Shop. The music-focused festivity, held in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, is free.

MainPlace Mall, where the Hispanic Heritage Celebration will kick up its heels on Sept. 23. Flamenco dancers will call upon the Santa Ana shopping center, as well as folklorico performers, while giveaways, crafting fun, and more merriment fill the sweet-of-spirit schedule.

The Bowers Museum, that Santa Ana treasure, which is putting "a twist" on Hispanic Heritage Month. "Professional musician and teaching artist Martin Espino" will offer "... his sonic vision of the Chicano experience" at the historical institution on Sept. 16. "ELECTRA AZTECA Live!" begins at noon.

La Monarcha Bakery & Cafe, a delicious favorite that features several spots around town (think Highland Park, South Pasadena, and beyond), always pays tasty homage to Hispanic Heritage Month, but what treats will you choose? The colorful Mexican flag conchas are popular choices.

"Coco" is traveling into the ethereal world, with charm, joy, and an amazing alebrije named Pepita, starting on Sept. 15 at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. A fan event on the beloved animated film's opening day will feature performances by Mariachi Divas and Ballet Folklórico de los Ángeles.

Ovation Hollywood, which is just across Hollywood Boulevard from the El Cap, will offer live music every Friday afternoon during Hispanic Heritage Month. Just head to the shopping destination's central courtyard at 4 p.m. to see and move to a host of performers, all for free.

El Pueblo de Los Angeles, the celebratory spot for "Fiestas Patrias Olvera" on Sept. 17. Tunes and entertainment are at the heart of the free party, as is health education and plenty of places to purchase food. "International Braceros Day" happens at El Pueblo on Sept. 16.

Hola México Film Festival, a cinematic gem that will return for its 15th outing on Sept. 29. The multi-day movie celebration begins in Hollywood with a showing of "Sobreviviendo Mis XV"; other locations, including the Regal Cinemas Live LA, will be featured.