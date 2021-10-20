‘Huluween' to Haunt Santa Monica Pier on Halloween Weekend

What to Know Oct. 30 and 31, noon to 10 p.m.

Free

The eerie activation will invite visitors into the spooky world of "Uluh," a not-so-friendly spirit

Sometimes the ocean can reveal the eekiest objects, from shells with strange shapes to kelp that looks as though it first grew on some far-off planet.

But other times? Around late October, when the air is taking on a creepy crispness and the sun is dipping into the water at an earlier time, each and every day?

The ocean can reveal other eerie experiences, the sort of atmospheric scenes that may grow especially "spirited" as Halloween shimmers into view.

Some of those scenes will shimmer over the weekend of Halloween, on both Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31, when Huluween materializes at Santa Monica Pier.

The themed activation both shines a gloomy but glam light on Hulu's scary shows and movies, such as "Antebellum" and "The Evil Next Door," while also giving any soul brave enough to visit a seasonal thrill or two.

And those thrills in 2021? They'll come courtesy of a not-too-friendly phantom named Uluh, which is, yes, Hulu spelled backwards.

The "spooky and immersive experience" will draw people at the pier into "Uluh's mysterious world," a distinctive destination that oozes oodles of Tinseltown style.

Make that style that's a throwback to ye olde Hollywood, a time and era that already boasts more than a few atmospheric vibes.

There's a photo booth activation, too, if you want to remember your time at the pier pop-up, when the waves were crashing below and wraiths, of the most glamorous variety, were frolicking inside an otherworldly dimension, one that only appeared on the pier for two Hulu-haunted days.

It's free to see, but very much first-come, first-served.

Did you attend Huluween 2020? That was a drive-in happening, at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, but Huluween 2021 is an in-person experience.