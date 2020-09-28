‘Huluween' to Haunt a Pop-up Drive-in Theater

What to Know Oct. 22-25 at the LA Equestrian Center

Screenings capped at 150 cars

Request tickets starting on Sept. 28

Finding frightful, under-the-sky spots for October-style fun hasn't always been the easiest errand, especially since so many Halloween-y happenings take place in tightly constructed indoor mazes.

But outdoor eeks are the theme in October 2020, a month that shaping up to be one of the most surreal and offbeat stretches in recent or long-term memory.

For drive-thrus of the Halloween-iest variety are popping up across the region, all to give local ghouls a safe and socially distanced taste of the holiday during the time of the pandemic.

And a fresh and frightful ghoulie go-to will setting into the Los Angeles Equestrian Center a week or so ahead of Halloween.

It's an atmospheric drive-in theater, and it will be hauntingly helmed by the subscription service Hulu, in celebration of its annual October event "Huluween."

Which means that you'll encounter a number of its eerie offerings in an on-site drive-in theater, gems like "Hocus Pocus," "Beetlejuice," and "Carrie" from 1976.

The four-night event, which will roll out from Oct. 22-25, will also spotlight the Los Angeles premiere of "Bad Hair" and feature "Books of Blood," a Hulu original.

DJ D-Nice will also be on music-spinning hand on both the first and last nights, to coincide with the "Bad Hair" screenings.

Request your tickets to the car-based bash starting on Sept. 28 at the online Huluween headquarters, which will also be the place to enter a separate and spooky experience, one that's virtual.

It's called The Screamlands, an "immersive, 360-degree online experience that features five scream-inducing rooms like 'Bad Hair Hellway' and 'Huluween Hall' which include spooky surprises behind every turn."

Something important to know? The Screamlands, which will eek-up the Huluween site beginning on Oct. 8, is open to guests ages 18 and older.

It isn't all super-scary fun, though. If you're looking for a timely treat for the younger set, "Madagascar: A Little Wild 'A Fang-Tastic Halloween,' a Hulu original, premieres on the service on Oct. 21.