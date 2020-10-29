Summon SoCal's Top Fall and Halloween Events Now

Conjuring up some Halloween high jinks or stem-topped, pumpkin-scented autumn fun?
It'll look more than a bit different in 2020, but then you surely know that.
The pandemic response has meant that several major haunted attractions have cancelled, and other autumn-flavored events have changed their approaches.
But you can still find changing leaves, drive-thru haunts, and not-too-wicked ways to celebrate the hauntingest holiday at home. Light your electric candle now, turn up the flicker, and see what whimsical offerings are springing up around Southern California this fall...
27 photos
1/27
The Murder House
Ever wanted to see what's inside
"The Murder House," famously seen in the first season of "American Horror Story"? The legendary real-life manse, which is located in Los Angeles, will serve as the atmospheric setting for a Halloween livestream in 2020. Buy your ticket now, and try for a chance for a spirited sleepover in the, gulp, said-to-be-haunted basement.
2/27
Jack in the Box
Don a costume, and find your courage, for a Jack in the Box in Northridge is transforming into a
"Late-Nite Fright-Thru" on Oct. 29, 30, and 31. Good to know? You'll need to stay in your car for the experience. Also good to know? If you wear a costume, you'll nab two free tacos.
3/27
NataliaBelay
Wish you could drive your car straight to Halloween Town and frolic with its singing and spirited denizens? Here's another eerie option: The Frida Cinema of Santa Ana is swinging through Anaheim on Halloween with a pop-up drive-in. On the screen? Two showings of
"Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas."
4/27
Bob Baker Marionette Theater
Seeking sweet, not-scary enjoyment on the morning of Halloween?
The Bob Baker Marionettes can help. The Green Witch and other seasonal superstars'll be on Zoom, all to deliver delights, magic, and costume-y good times to your home.
5/27
The Dark Zone
Keep watch on some of the Queen Mary's phantom-iest spaces when
"The Dark Zone" virtually visits the famous ship over Halloween Weekend.
6/27
Dina Belenko Photography
Brave enough to meet "the monster of the month"? Ready to venture to Bella Swan's home from "Twilight"?
Atlas Obscura will virtually explore the planet's spookier aspects as Halloween grows nearer.
7/27
Go Little Tokyo
Roam
"Haunted Little Tokyo" from home via a seasonal slate of eerie events. Ghost tours, tales from the historic neighborhood, and more frightful fun times are haunting our screens this October.
8/27
RomoloTavani
Horror film fans, how well do you know your San Fernando Valley filming locations? Hop onto a virtual My Valley Pass tour on Oct. 24 to find out more about your fave fright flicks. And on Oct. 25? A tour will take on the IRL bizarre side of the SFV. Get
tickets and times now.
9/27
NHMLAC
The
Natural History Museum is full of science-amazing delights, but they can grow rather spookier, and slimier, when Halloween grows near. Feeling brave? Sign up for the "Haunted Museum," a virtual version of the Exposition Park museum's annual October bash.
10/27
Yarygin
Missing the vibes of Knott's Scary Farm, which is cancelled in 2020? The Buena Park theme park has created some
Spotify playlists to help you connect with that Scary Farm-style fun.
11/27
Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade
You adore Christmas trees, but have you seen
a Halloween tree before? There's one glowing nightly through Oct. 31 in the heart of Anaheim, courtesy of the Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade.
12/27
Brenda Rees
Heritage Square Museum is famous for its vintage Victorian buildings, but its fans also love it for its phantom-y ways come October. There are a few events coming up later in the month, including a ye olde faire devoted to 19th-century mourning rituals. Also? You can picnic at the 110-close spread on Halloween evening.
13/27
Not So Spooky Farm
Fright Farms, for guests who are ages 13 and older, and Not So Spooky Farm, made for younger visitors, will "crop" up in Norco at the end of November. Follow the clues in both to follow a seasonal mystery, all while spying all sorts of Halloween-themed displays from your car. Can you get a combo ticket to roll through both experiences? You bet.
14/27
Original Farmers Market
Looking for fall desserts, from pumpkin doughnuts to hazelnut ice cream to caramel apples (with or without nuts)? The merchants of the
Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax have a host of Halloween-ready indulgences, as well as heartier fare for a fall lunch or dinner.
15/27
Fernando Vazquez Miras
The
Halloween Driving Howl will give families five fun stops, including stops devoted to crafts and something sweet, on Halloween day. Find the locations around Alhambra.
16/27
Huluween
Huluween will roll out on the streaming service later in October, but LA fans can enjoy a drive-in movie experience at the LA Equestrian Center from Oct. 22-25.
17/27
Of the Night
Would you open your door to Dracula? How about a Dracula marionette? Of the Night, the at-home party package company, has teamed up with the Bob Baker Marionette Theater on
a special and spooky delivery. There's a package for two vampire lovers, full of grown-up goodies, but you can add on a marionette performance for an additional fee.
18/27
koufax73
A haunted drive-thru themed to
"Urban Legends of Southern California" will roll at the OC Fair & Event Center throughout October 2020.
19/27
NHMLAC
Spying a spider from fairly up-close? It's as fall in spirit as pumpkin coffee and Halloween candy. The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County's annual
Spider Pavilion will give people that opportunity, in an airy outdoor space with safety policies in place. Webs will weave beginning Oct. 24, 2020.
20/27
Ian 'Doc' Singleterry/Eyeem
The big Underwood Family Farms Fall Festival isn't happening in 2020, but here's something sweet: The Moorpark destination's patch is open, and there'll be a few other socially distanced to-dos, too, should you visit. Get details on
Fall Harvest on the Farm now.
21/27
Descanso Gardens
Enjoy whimsical pumpkin displays around the airy and vast spread that is
Descanso Gardens. The pretty sights'll spring up around the La Cañada Flintridge gardens over several October days.
22/27
Tanaka Farms
Tanaka Farms is offering a drive-thru pumpkin patch, gourd lovers. There's also a U-Pick Pumpkin with Wagon Ride option. Be sure to book in advance.
23/27
Ed Bannister
Knowing where the leaves are changing around our state?
The California Fall Blog has you colorfully covered.
24/27
Disneyland Resort
Doing a Disneyland-style Halloween at home? You'll want to pick up a few fanciful tips, straight from the theme parks. Recipes, costumes, and more neato notions are materializing on the theme park's first-ever
Everything Halloween page.
25/27
Rebecca Richardson
The pumpkin patch at
Irvine Park Railroad will return in 2020, but how you'll procure your pumpkin is changing up (staffers will offer you a selection). There are a few activities, but keep in mind that capacity will be limited.
26/27
Knott's Berry Farm
Savoring a
Taste of Fall-O-Ween at Knott's Berry Farm? Foods and beverages themed to autumn will be plentiful at the event, which is popping up at the Buena Park theme park over several weekends (including Fridays). The foodie fun wraps Nov. 1.
27/27
Hauntoween LA
Hop in the car, head for Woodland Hills, and drive by loads of glowing jack o'lanterns, and other Halloween-y sights, at
Hauntoween LA.