Summon SoCal's Top Fall and Halloween Events Now

Conjuring up some Halloween high jinks or stem-topped, pumpkin-scented autumn fun?

It'll look more than a bit different in 2020, but then you surely know that.

The pandemic response has meant that several major haunted attractions have cancelled, and other autumn-flavored events have changed their approaches.

But you can still find changing leaves, drive-thru haunts, and not-too-wicked ways to celebrate the hauntingest holiday at home. Light your electric candle now, turn up the flicker, and see what whimsical offerings are springing up around Southern California this fall...