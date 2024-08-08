Happy International Cat Day: Foster a feline meow, er, now

What to Know International Cat Day is Aug. 8

Rescue groups and shelters across Southern California need fosters during kitten season and throughout the year

LA Animal Services has a list of ways you can aid kittens and cats, from fostering to donations

Throwing a splashy, over-the-top International Cat Day party for your cat, the sort of celebration that's packed with decorations, presents, games, and feline-inspired fun?

It's true your cat may purr over your efforts and show his appreciation by rubbing his head against your leg. But cats can also be amazingly cool-headed about our human displays of enthusiasm, meaning he might only respond with a flick of his tail.

Either way, cats are incredible.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Aug. 8, which is indeed International Cat Day, is all about celebrating the awesomeness of our feline friends.

But the occasion is also a purr-tastic and important prompt for people, too; it helps us to remember that thousands of cats and kittens require our adoring aid.

Literally thousands, just in Southern California, where shelters are full of felines as summer heats up.

If you are not throwing your own cat an International Cat Day bash — and a loving ear scratch may suffice, truly — consider assisting a local rescue group with their many urgent needs.

Aug. 8 does arrive in the heat of kitten season, when shelters are facing a heartbreaking influx of tiny animals that require plenty of TLC.

LA Animal Services has several routes for us to take should we want to provide some TLC to these tiny, loving cats. (Nope, that's not what TLC traditionally stands for, but we're going to go with it because it totally fits.)

Fostering a kitten, or a few kittens, is always an emotion-filled option. It's a good way to lend a hand, and a bottle, if you can't offer the little one a permanent home.

There's also a Kitten Wish List, which includes items like food, feeding implements, and toys.

Happy International Cat Day, feline friends; give your own furry roommate a scritch, then help LA Animal Services, or a local rescue group, as they help cats in countless ways.