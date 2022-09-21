Irvine Park Railroad's Pumpkin Patch Is Toot-Tooting Into Fall

What to Know Irvine Park Railroad in Orange; the 2022 pumpkin patch is open every day through Oct. 31

The Great Pumpkin Weigh-off happens on Saturday, Sept. 24

Free pumpkin patch admission; there's a fee to enter Irvine Regional Park and Activity Tickets are $7 each

When we say that Irvine Park Railroad's annual Pumpkin Patch is one of the region's "biggies," we are really going big.

But are we really going big enough? For the Irvine Regional Park attraction, which is known for its sweet, on-the-move train and kid-engaging activities, not only offers families a sizable stretch of pumpkin goodness to peruse, but also a place for growers to show off their giant gourds.

That's just what will happen on Saturday, Sept. 24 when The Great Pumpkin Weigh-off breaks out the scales at the adorable Orange attraction.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you'd like to see the mega fruits go stem-to-stem in the seasonal showdown, you'll want to be there on fall's first Saturday. But if you're simply seeking a traditional pumpkin patch experience, one that comes with a number of wholesome pursuits? Be sure to visit Irvine Park Railroad any day through Monday, Oct. 31.

The train, of course, is a centerpiece — it is in the destination's name, after all — but there are other nostalgic and delightful doings, including hay rides, panning for gold, and the pumpkin ring toss.

Indeed, autumn truly begins for many Southern Californians when they've tossed a colorful ring in the direction of a squat squash's stem.

It's just so fall-y, right? And fall-y fun is some of the best fun.

Activity Tickets at Irvine Park Railroad are $7 each. Remember that some happenings, like train rides, will require one Activity Ticket while others will need two.

Food, too, is for sale, if you and your fall-loving kin are spending some time taking snapshots among the scenic swaths of pumpkins.

And while admission to the Irvine Park Railroad Pumpkin Patch is free, admission will be required to enter Irvine Regional Park (weekends and holidays are a bit more, so do check prices before you go).

It's one of Orange's orangest and adorable-est traditions, the cheerful chance to sit among all of those orange orbs for a festive family portrait or two.

There is plenty going on at this long-running patch, and at the entire railroad-whimsical attraction, which can trace its homespun history back to 1996.

Toot-toot by the site now for all the info you need.