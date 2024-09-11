30+ delectable dishes: Savor the street foods of Italy at Eataly LA

What to Know The Icons of Eataly: Street Food

Sept. 20 through Oct. 6, 2024

Special programs, tasty workshops, and over 30 new limited-time menu items will tempt foodies

Eataly LA is located at Westfield Century City

Eataly Los Angeles may be located within Westfield Century City, but an appetite-stoking stroll through the sizable, multi-countered Italian marketplace can make a foodie feel as if they're sauntering through a small and bustling city.

Over here, so many delectable pizza slices. In that direction, the gelato counter, with flavors running the gourmet gamut (think nutty, fruit-forward, and cocoa-licious, just for starters).

And that plentiful make-at-home pasta selection beckons orzo aficionados and those bewitched by bucatini.

But the feeling of dining around a vibrant street scene will only deepen, deliciously, when a series devoted to the legendary street foods of Italy begins later in September.

The Icons of Eataly: Street Food will celebrate several snacky, saucy, and sweet favorites from Sept. 20 through Oct. 6, 2024.

Pizza Fritta and other goodies are on the special street foods-themed line-up. (photo: Eataly)

Those new-to-Eataly goodies include Arancino con Nduja — crispy Scotti rice is a main ingredient — and Mozzarelline Fritte, a cheesy choice with Arrabbiata sauce.

Fried pizza dough — hello, Panzerotti — is on the limited-time line-up, as is fried pastry paired with gelato (Bombolone con Gelato is the tempting selection).

Over 30 Italy-famous favorites will pop up during the late-September/early-October window, so you'll have a bit of time, though not too long, to try several.

"In Italy, the rich history of 'cibo de strada' spans from the North to the South of the country, with a vast array of dishes that represent each of its 20 unique regions," shares the Eataly team.

Travel those regions, one buono bite at a time, at Eataly LA beginning Sept. 20.

And something that's a yummy as a spoonful of the perfect creamy pistachio or caramel gelato? Eataly LA promises a block party during the street food celebration; keep an eye on the marketplace's social pages for more information.