burgers

Jake's, a 1947 Burger Classic, Is Grilling Again in Old Pasadena

Jake's Trustworthy Burgers & Beer is again serving up hearty diner fare in that quirky, oh-so-retro Colorado Boulevard building.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Jake's Trustworthy Burgers & Beer

What to Know

  • Jake's Trustworthy Burgers & Beer is at 38 W. Colorado Boulevard in Old Pasadena
  • Burgers, hand-cut fries, a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, Trustworthy Brewing Company craft beers, more
  • The restaurant first opened in 1947; it returns after a six-year closure

Swinging by Jake's for a two-patty burger after a big game at the Rose Bowl? Stopping for a still-sizzling hot dog after watching the Doo Dah Parade, the sort of frankfurter that rocks that straight-from-the-grill flavor and super-duper snap?

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Or grabbing a quick order of fries as you make your way to a Colorado Boulevard-adjacent park, museum, or movie theater?

The small and retro-fied restaurant at the heart of Old Pasadena, the one with the stools at the counter and boulevard-close outdoor seating area, has long kept Pasadenans and everyone calling upon the Crown City in awesome, old-school burgers, hot dogs, and onion rings, too.

But when it shuttered in 2015, fans of the bastion of burgers 'n more, which also gained fame as a places to play billiards, wondered if Jake's could ever jumpstart its well-earned, vintage-venerable moxie again.

And so it has.

Jake's Trustworthy Burgers & Beers recently reopened in its original spot, with Chipper Pastron, who revived the restaurant in 1992, at the hamburger-happy helm.

On the straightforward menu, which is all about dependable diner fare done well?

Outdoor Fun 7 hours ago

Scenic View Chairlift Rides Return to Snow Valley

Outdoor dining May 18

You Can Now Dine Atop The Grove's Famous Green Trolley

Look for the Classic 1947 Burger, which includes a pair of all-beef patties, house-made pickles, cheddar cheese (it's "mild"), that tangy Jake's sauce, and the essential grilled onions.

Something Jake's supporters will recognize from bygone visits? The "flat-top, griddle-cooked" character of the burgers, which give them a distinctive character, bite, and fragrant flair.

Mr. Pastron provided a few more cuisine-cool clues as to what guests can expect on the menu.

Hand-cut French fries are also a choice, as is the Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich. Look also for beers straight from the Trustworthy Brewing Company in Burbank, which is also overseen by the Jake's team (there are a dozen craft beers on tap).

You also pick up a four-pack to go.

The petite and panache-filled structure, which has that distinctive triangular-facing front and a patio that sits at the entrance of Mills Place, one of the Old Pasadena's iconic, pedestrian-walkable alleyways?

It's still the same, if you're looking for yet another throughline to connect you to satisfying visits of the past.

For the menu, photos, and more from the revival of a decades-old hangout, find a stool at the counter, snack on a fry or two, and read more now.

This article tagged under:

burgersrestaurantsOld PasadenaVintage
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us