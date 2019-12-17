Join a Pop-up ‘Holiday Party’ in Playa Vista

What to Know Runway Playa Vista, Suite B125

Through Dec. 31, 2019 (closed Mondays and Christmas Day)

Decorations, Christmas movies, Sunday activities, tiki-themed eats and drinks

Holiday parties, even lengthy ones, even those major merry-makers that start in the mid-afternoon, and not somewhere around sundown, do eventually wrap up.

That means you have to devour all the cheese you plan on eating during the set hours, and talk to the various friends you haven't seen (during those same set hours), and address all of the party-oriented activities you'd like to complete.

But what if there was a holiday party, or at least a place that has that holiday party spirit, that never ended? Or, at least, went on for a few weeks, concluding on the final day of the year?

There does seem to be such a celebration, and it is reveling, with style, sips, and sustenance, at Runway Playa Vista through Tuesday, Dec. 31. The "limited-time holiday pop-up bar" has a tiki vibe for 2019, so peruse the menu for Tiki Nog (Mt. Gay Black Barrel Rum, milk, Demerara, Angostura Bitters, and nutmeg) and Navided Tropicale (Dobel Tequila, yellow Chartreuse, pineapple, coconut, and lime).

As for the eats delivering that seasonal savory spirit? There shall be poke bowls, and musubi, too.

Do show on a Sunday, if you want to meet Santa Claus while enjoying a host of arts & crafts activities. Yep, the hands-on fun has been created for kids and grown-ups, and the snow cones and cotton candy will appeal to both groups, too.

Christmas movies, music, and general ambience add to this ongoing holiday party, a celebratory restaurant overlay that will keep the convivial mood way, way up, right through New Year's Eve. At the helm of all of this holiday-ing? Chef Brooke Williamson and Nick Roberts, co-owners of Playa Provisions.