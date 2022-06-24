Join a Tasty Food Tour During ‘Delicious Little Tokyo'

June 25 and 26, 2022

Events are separately ticketed; the Matcha Mania self-guided walking tour is $32

Matcha, spam musabi, saimin, and other goodies are in the spotlight

Meeting a good friend for a lovely lunch in Little Tokyo?

It's a joy to anticipate such a meet-up, and discussing all of the plentiful dining options, and what you might share, and where you might go for a drink first or a dessert after your meal, is part of the appetite-stoking run-up to your delightful date.

How, though, to get to know all of those appetizing options that make the DTLA neighborhood so very vibrant?

By keeping tabs on a tasty to-do like Delicious Little Tokyo, which will take place, as a palate-pleasing, weekend-long celebration, on June 25 and 26.

Like ordering off a vast menu brimming with a la carte choices, Delicious Little Tokyo makes it possible for attendees to choose exactly the sorts of events they'd like to attend.

Purchasing a ticket to your chosen tour or workshop is the next step, and while a few of the events sold out quickly, there are several more terrific options.

J-Town Treats & Eats, a self-guided walking tour priced at $65 per person, will offer opportunities to "pick up sweet and savory treats" as you explore, and a limited-edition tote bag boasting a few perks.

Matcha Mania, another self-guided walking tour presented by the Little Tokyo Community Council, will treat people to a quartet of matcha-themed sips and snacks.

The price? It's $32 per person.

If you can't make the tours, garden events, bingo fun, and tasty fun of Delicious Little Tokyo, stay tuned: The neighborhood has become known for celebrating its nummiest and noshiest eateries, all year long, through a host of festive evening events and weekend-big bashes.

Those happenings regularly pop up on the calendar, and holidays often feature plenty of food-oriented events, as does Nisei Week Japanese Festival, which is coming up in the middle of August.

Keep up on everything happening around the dining-tastic district, an area that's also full of memorable and moving cultural experiences, amazing galleries, and great shops, now.