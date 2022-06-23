Weekend: Venice Summer Fest

Saturday, June 25, noon to 8 p.m.

Venice Boulevard in downtown Mar Vista" (between Centinela Avenue and Grand View Boulevard)

Free entry; 150+ artisans, food trucks, games, dog adoptions

The Venice Fest: Make for Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista on Saturday, June 25, and sunnily saunter by 150-plus artisans (they'll be there with all sorts of jewelry, clothing, and craftily cool goodies). Finding a treasure or two to buy and take home? So possible, as is a stop by a food truck, joining a game, admiring art, swaying to some live tunes, and falling in love with a pooch in the adoption area. The beneficiary of the day is Nourish LA, an organization that seeks to "feed those in need" by gathering excess food from a host of places, including trees, farms, and more.

Delicious Little Tokyo: A full weekend of foodie bliss centered in a spectacular neighborhood? It sounds like the ideal way to spend the first Saturday or Sunday (or both) of summer 2022. There are several events on the roster, including a Food History of Little Tokyo, a luscious look at J-Town Treats & Eats, a celebration of Spam Musabi (there's a workshop to pick up at-home skills), and, mmm, Matcha Mania, a walking tour devoted to the powerfully tasty green tea powder. You'll want to secure a ticket before you go, and, of course, scroll through (and dream about) the appetizing offerings.

Getty 25 Celebrates Pacoima: The Getty Center will soon shine a light on its 25th anniversary, but there are free celebrations to enjoy before then, in communities around Southern California. Pacoima is in the spotlight on June 25 and 26, and the emphasis is on art workshops, tunes, culture, and how we can be better stewards of the planet. Pacoima City Hall is the center of the vibrant action, which is on both days from 11 a.m. to 6 o'clock. Coming up later in July? Parties honoring Reseda and The San Gabriel Valley.

Summer Exhibitions Celebration: The Hammer Museum in Westwood is keeping the art-loving vibe strong after the summer sun bids us farewell, with a three-hour Saturday soirée, one with music, a cash bar, and a chance to enjoy the painting-packed, sculpture-sensational hub o' ideas later in the night. And by later we mean 8 p.m., the start time of the to-do (it all wraps at 11 o'clock). Nice: Admission is free. Be there on June 25 and check out four on-view exhibitions, including "Drawing Down the Moon."

Movies on the Roof: My Valley Pass has become synonymous with good times around the San Fernando Valley. And if you're in the Valley, plenty of good-timing has quite mythically, and marvelously, happened at the mall. To celebrate that, as well as our love of summer movies, the Valley-championing outfit is screening flicks outdoors at Westfield Fashion Square, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Hope of the Valley, which seeks to "prevent, reduce, and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness." Up this weekend? "Ocean's Eleven" and "The Wedding Singer."