Join a Vintage (and Virtual) Holiday Jubilee

What to Know Saturday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

Youtube (link will be emailed before the presentation)

$25-$40

That shoebox of family photographs sitting at the back of your coat closet?

Oh golly, there are some eye-popping, did-my-relatives-really-do-this? pictures in the bunch.

But even the wacky parties and garish living room sets and yard flamingos and Day-Glo hairstyles can't hold a Christmas candle to what festive family holiday celebrations looked like decades ago.

Charles Phoenix, the droll documentarian of our shared past's most showy snapshots, has long loved the zany way many people approached the end-of-the-year celebrations back in the 1950s, '60s, and '70s.

He's famous for his in-person slide shows celebrating they way we (loudly) lived during those decades. And now he is ready to oh-so-drily deliver one of those shows to at-home fans ready to find the festive spirit.

It's the Charles Phoenix Holiday Jubilee, and it will shimmer with pop culture panache on Youtube on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Tickets? They run from $25 to $40, and, once you're booked, you'll received your link three hours ahead of showtime.

The kitschy cool will be strong in these snaps, which may and probably will feature the midcentury's outlandish obsession with tinsel, multi-hued lights, and Christmas trees the color of bubblegum.

Old-school Santas, cute snowmen, and how people partied a half-century back will surely have their virtual moments during the vintage-minded merriment.

Adding to the retro vibe?

Mr. Phoenix will dip into his well-known "test kitchen" recipes, the dishes full of flavor, fun, and more than a little whimsical weirdness.

It's a live show, and there'll be a Q&A, should you want to pepper the personable presenter with any quirky questions regarding the slides or seasonal sweets you've just seen.

Must you don a green-and-red poodle skirt for the together-from-afar affair? You'll be at home, so that's up to you, but plan on seeing oodles of style in the slides.

It may make you wish you had gotten a little gussy. But gussying up isn't mandatory; stay in your gingerbread man jam-jams, and pour an egg nog, as you mke the virtual journey into our gaudier and glorious Christmas past.