Join an ethereal Arboretum night hike and explore the history of houseplants

What to Know Adult Night Hike: Origins of Houseplants

Los Angeles Arboretum & Botanic Garden

Saturday, Aug. 19 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.; $25 non-members, $20 members

When we depart our home, we typically engage in a few crucial rituals: Turn off the lights, kiss our pets, have a quick sip of water, then bid our houseplants farewell.

Okay, maybe we don't always promise our pretty pothos we'll see it very, very soon or tell the monstera to take it easy for a few hours. But people who adore plants do give their leafy and lovely charges a lot of extra TLC, from nutrients to sunlight to, yes, a few sweet words now and then.

So best bid your favorite houseplants goodbye for an evening, with the vow to be home soon, for the Los Angeles Arboretum & Botanic Garden is hosting an adult's night hike themed to the growing wonders that fill so many of our shelves and sills while simultaneously lifting our spirits.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Arcadia idyll brims with exciting events throughout the year — a fairy-themed festival is ahead on August's final Sunday, and "Lightscape" returns to dazzle in November — but you can find treks around the 127-acre expanse most every weekend.

This one, which begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, will delve into the Origins of Houseplants.

"In this night hike adventure, we will trace the history of houseplants from ancient Babylon to today; from tools of imperial dominance to the art of creating tiny indoor landscapes to the frantic race for the fanciest ferns," reveals the event's page.

"We will visit the many popular plants that we encounter in garden centers today, find out where they come from and how to make them thrive."

Houseplants have grown increasingly popular in recent years, with longtime plant people acquiring more complex specimens and first-timers going for a gorgeous green look for their den or bedroom.

"Plant parents" are encouraged to attend, but anyone with a single pot of something fern-y — or anyone who is thinking of purchasing their first houseplant sometime soon — could discover something science-y and amazing during this outdoor experience.

Tickets are separate from the traditional daytime admission at LA Arboretum, so secure yours in advance.