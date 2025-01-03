Start 2025 by joining a dino-tastic ‘Jurassic Quest' in Pasadena and Anaheim

What to Know Jan. 3-5 at the Pasadena Convention Center ($28.85-$42.85)

Jan. 10-12 at Anaheim Convention Center ($27.85-$41.85)

Fossil excavation, opportunities to interact with baby dinosaurs, dinosaur shows, and more are part of the roar-worthy fun

Are you still perusing your list of life-improving resolutions, self-care mottos, and big plans for 2025?

Better make room for one more important entry: "Meet baby dinos" probably/definitely should go near the top of your list.

We're not saying that an encounter with an adorable prehistoric beast could change everything in 2025, but the merry moment may make your "Top 10 Cutest List" when you look back 12 months from now.

Where, though, to locate a baby dinosaur in these particularly dinosaur-free days?

Why at Jurassic Quest, of course, the on-the-road extravaganza that celebrates dinosaurs and the humans that adore them.

Get to know a few baby dinos in Pasadena and Anaheim as 2025 begins.

This is the large-scale event — "large" in offerings, yes, but also the size of some of the dinosaur animatronics — that stomps into Southern California every now and then with, oh yes, little dino puppets in tender-hearted tow.

But meeting the wee reptiles isn't the only delightful draw: Dinosaur shows, fossil digs, dino rides, and the "Triceratots" play zone, an area created just for junior explorers, are part of the diversion-filled festivity.

We typed "dino rides" so casually but let's just add a few exclamation points — !!! — because the chance to sit atop a dinosaur for a photo is exceedingly rare, something we hardly need point out.

The dinosaurs, big and small, will call upon Pasadena over the first weekend of January and Anaheim from Jan. 10-12.

With all of the sweet and scaly snapshot opportunities, you may just take your favorite family picture of the year, the one that makes it into your holiday greeting at the end of 2025.

Who knows? When dinos are in the house, pretty much anything is possible.

For all of the roar-able details, and, yes, for the baby dino information you are craving, sink your chompers into the Jurassic Quest site now.