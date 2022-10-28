Kabocha Squash Doughnuts Put a Sweet Spin on Autumn Treats

What to Know Life of Pi Donut at Holey Grail Donuts

The $4 "fried to order" goodie includes Kabocha squash, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla bean; available through Wednesday, Nov. 2

Founded in Hawaii in 2018, Holey Grail has both a Los Angeles food truck and plans to unveil a Santa Monica shop in late 2022

It can feel like we're living in surround-sound pumpkin by the end of October, a world that is awash in pumpkin hues, pumpkin tastes, pumpkin-shaped goodies, and pumpkin-themed events.

We're all living in the middle of a pumpkin castle in a pumpkin country on a pumpkin planet, basically, by the time Halloween arrives.

This full-on pumpkin-a-tude begins in August in some places, with the spicy lattes rolling out first, then the muffins and cookies, and finally all sorts of dessert-y delights, the orange-cute temptations that are slathered in frosting that is, yes, as bright as a pumpkin.

But there are other fall fruits filling local patches when autumn begins, and incorporating these produce stars in our toothsome temptations can feel like adding another sweet dimension to our well-pumpkin'd lives.

Look to the gorgeous Kabocha, the Japanese squash that is known for its delicious appearance in all sorts of savory dishes, from pasta to soups to curries.

The green and globular superstar is also sublime when roasted and sprinkled with cinnamon, but finding it fronting a fanciful dessert item is not as common as Kabocha fans would like.

Holey Grail Donuts, that yummy purveyor of dippable delights, is changing that this season with the Life of Pie Donut, a confection that includes "Kabocha squash, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla bean." Taro is also a main ingredient in every pastry created by the company.

The $4 "fried-to-order" goodie is available via Holey Grail's Los Angeles food truck, and at its shops in Hawaii, through Wednesday, Nov. 2.

But don't be too blue if you miss this yummy window for Holey Grail has a doughnut giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 5, all to honor National Doughnut Appreciation Day. Visit the food truck at 2441 Main Street in Santa Monica, the future site of Holey Grail's brick-and-mortar store, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to enjoy a complimentary doughnut.

The freebie in the Nov. 5 spotlight? It's The Original Sin, "a donut glazed in Hawaiian vanilla bean and maple, then topped with sea salt."