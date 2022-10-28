Over 1,000 Corgis Expected to Caper at Huntington Dog Beach

What to Know Free; Sunday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Huntington Dog Beach

Around 1,200 Corgis, and several "honorary Corgis," are expected to attend

Costume contest, Fluffiest Corgi Contest, vendor village, the Bacon Bubble Spectacular, and other activities geared to please pups are on the schedule

Finding the Fido-centered festival that's billed as "the biggest breed-specific event in the world"?

There's no need to fly to distant places for such an epic paw-ty; you only need to trot for Huntington Dog Beach, the sandy site of the annual Corgi Beach Day.

This is the extra-extra-huge houndly happening that frequently has seen well over a thousand Corgis and "honorary Corgis" in attendance, pooches that will show up to participate in a host of adorable activities

These puply pursuits include a limbo showdown, a costume contest, a competition to determine the fluffiest Corgi, and, oh yes, the flavorful finale of the festival: The Bacon Bubble Spectacular, where Corgis leap, over and over, to bite bacon-flavored bubbles as they drift just above their snouts.

And when the Howl-o-Ween jamboree comes back around, there's a Halloween feel to the furry festivities, which will celebrate 10 years of Pacific-close cuteness on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Butt, er, but the celebration's merry momentum — or should we say"momo-mentum" — will really take off when the famous Best Momo contest takes picture-perfect place.

"Momo," the Japanese word for "peach," has become another way to whimsically refer to a Corgi's singular posterior.

There are other activities to leap into, of course, including a pumpkin pie-eating contest, a vendor village, Corgi musical chairs, and Yoga With Your Corgi (these last two offerings require you to RSVP).

So Cal Corgi Nation is at the helm of Howl-o-Ween's 10th anniversary, and returning guests can expect to see several humans and pups they've partied with at past happenings.

Oh yes: Photo opportunities will abound, and while there is no rule that you or your Corgi need to show up wearing costumes, plenty of people will, making this "breed-specific" bash something special, seasonally sweet, and especially spunky.