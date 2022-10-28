Over 1,000 Corgis Expected to Caper at Huntington Dog Beach

What to Know
- Free; Sunday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Huntington Dog Beach
- Around 1,200 Corgis, and several "honorary Corgis," are expected to attend
- Costume contest, Fluffiest Corgi Contest, vendor village, the Bacon Bubble Spectacular, and other activities geared to please pups are on the schedule
Finding the Fido-centered festival that's billed as "the biggest breed-specific event in the world"?
There's no need to fly to distant places for such an epic paw-ty; you only need to trot for Huntington Dog Beach, the sandy site of the annual Corgi Beach Day.
This is the extra-extra-huge houndly happening that frequently has seen well over a thousand Corgis and "honorary Corgis" in attendance, pooches that will show up to participate in a host of adorable activities
These puply pursuits include a limbo showdown, a costume contest, a competition to determine the fluffiest Corgi, and, oh yes, the flavorful finale of the festival: The Bacon Bubble Spectacular, where Corgis leap, over and over, to bite bacon-flavored bubbles as they drift just above their snouts.
And when the Howl-o-Ween jamboree comes back around, there's a Halloween feel to the furry festivities, which will celebrate 10 years of Pacific-close cuteness on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Butt, er, but the celebration's merry momentum — or should we say"momo-mentum" — will really take off when the famous Best Momo contest takes picture-perfect place.
"Momo," the Japanese word for "peach," has become another way to whimsically refer to a Corgi's singular posterior.
There are other activities to leap into, of course, including a pumpkin pie-eating contest, a vendor village, Corgi musical chairs, and Yoga With Your Corgi (these last two offerings require you to RSVP).
So Cal Corgi Nation is at the helm of Howl-o-Ween's 10th anniversary, and returning guests can expect to see several humans and pups they've partied with at past happenings.
Oh yes: Photo opportunities will abound, and while there is no rule that you or your Corgi need to show up wearing costumes, plenty of people will, making this "breed-specific" bash something special, seasonally sweet, and especially spunky.