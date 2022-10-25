Fidos to Get Fancy at SoCal's Canine Costume Celebrations

What to Know The Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade will strut on Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach

Howl-O-Ween at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace frolics on Oct. 29

The Doggie Costume Contest will take place at the Anaheim Fall Festival at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29

The chances of coming across a canine in a tutu or sassy tee? Honestly, in Southern California, you might see this sweet and fashion-forward sight at any time of the year.

But when the last few days of October begin to raise a happy howl around the region, dog lovers can count on a line-up of Lassie-lively costume events to trot into view.

Several towns will be staging their own pup-themed parties, but you can look to the trio of tail-wagging celebrations below for some serious Halloween fun, Fido-style.

Do read up on rules, such as leashing, vaccinations, and such, before you attend the parties below or any dog-cute to-do that pups up in your area.

Yes, we said "pups up" and we're sticking with it.

Some of the sunniest of the shaggy seasonal celebrations around SoCal include...

The Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade is one of the biggies, no doubt about it.

This long-running Long Beach spectacular is known far beyond our shores due in large part to the hundreds of hounds that traditionally gather for the high-spirited meet-up, with some pooches participating in the procession and others watching from the sidelines.

Adding to the exuberance of it all? Group costuming has become a major component of the event, which will take place at Marina Vista Park at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Families will dress together, in a theme, with the dog, or dogs, playing a playful part. (Think "Wizard of Oz" costumes and a Pug filling the role of the Cowardly Lion.)

Registering, donation information, and the details you need to know? Start here.

Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista not only as all sorts of woofly workshops and adorable adoptions; they also offer a caboodle of canine-awesome activities and events.

One fall festival is ready to bark-it-up, with joy and spunk, on Saturday, Oct. 29. There's a Dog Trick-or-Treat Trail, a scavenger hunt for younger visitors, and lots more to peruse. (This event is now sold out.)

And also happening on Oct. 29?

A Doggie Costume Contest at the Anaheim Fall Festival & Parade. You'll want to make for the downtown area, near the Halloween Tree at the Center Street Promenade, to enter your furry friend in all the festive and frightfully sweet fun.