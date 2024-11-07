Tots in socks will ‘ice' skate at Kidspace's whimsical ‘Winter Frolic'

What to Know Kidspace Winter Frolic at Kidspace Children's Museum

Pasadena

Nov. 8-Jan. 5, 2025 (most dates; check the calendar)

Included with admission

$15.50; timed tickets are available on the Kidspace site; little ones who are age 1 and under will be admitted free

Discovering a naturally occurring pond, the sort of water feature that ices over in the wintertime? The pretty ponds that are found at the center of the snowy scenes seen on the fronts of greeting cards?

Those aren't a Southern California staple, at least outside of the very highest mountaintops, perhaps. But you can find a pop-up "pond" of sorts in Pasadena, near Rose Bowl Stadium, over a few whimsical weeks.

This play pond has been fashioned solely for sock skating, an annual attraction created for little ones and their grown-ups to enjoy around the holiday season. And it will return to Kidspace Children's Museum from Nov. 8 through Jan. 5, 2025.

"Snow" balls and "ice" blocks are some of the cute (but not cold) playthings found at Kidspace's annual Winter Frolic. (photo: Jamie Pham)

Sock skating is a popular part of the museum's annual Winter Frolic, an activity-filled festivity that offers tykes a bevy of seasonally inspired diversions.

Beyond the Sock Skating rink, there's the area with stackable "ice" blocks, an adorable, stay-busy offering that draws imaginative young builders.

Places for playful pictures are also part of the annual event. (photo: Jamie Pham)

"Winter Frolic is a wonderful family tradition that captures the joy of being together during the holidays," said Kidspace CEO Lisa Clements.

"The special moments when we play and laugh together are worth celebrating and remembering, and that's what Winter Frolic is all about."

Timed slots can fill up, especially around the weekends; book your admission now at the Kidspace site.