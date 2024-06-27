Knott's Berry Farm's reimagined ‘Camp Snoopy' makes its adorable debut

What to Know Knott's Berry Farm unveiled the new Camp Snoopy on June 27, 2024

The PEANUTS gang has been a part of the Buena Park theme park since the 1980s

Enjoy fresh and fun experiences like Snoopy's Tenderpaw Twister Coaster and Sally's Swing Along; Beagle Scout Acres is a green space made for exploring and relaxing

One of the most iconic canines in all of cartoondom, a plucky pup that began his run in the early world of newspaper comic strips, is famous for having a spunky, sunny, can-do attitude.

That's Snoopy for you: The PEANUTS pooch knows how to stage something special, whether he is dancing, decorating his doghouse, or setting off on a rollicking adventure with his birdy bestie, Woodstock.

Creator Charles Schulz's band of dearly loved characters have played a plucky part at Knott's Berry Farm for over four decades, with a variety of upbeat shows, rides, wearables, and whimsies bringing the PEANUTS world into our world.

Now the theme park has unveiled something new, or rather a popular place that has enjoyed a fresh rethink: Camp Snoopy.

Many Southern Californians grew up calling upon Camp Snoopy and enjoying its charming attractions, the sort of rides that little ones and their parents could enjoy.

Now, after several months of construction and years of dreaming, Camp Snoopy debuted on June 27 with several new offerings, including Snoopy's Tenderpaw Twister Coaster, Sally's Swing Along, and Beagle Scout Acres, a green space meant for stretching a leg or savoring a short spell of sitting in the sunshine.

The Camp Snoopy updates were unveiled on June 27, 2024 at Knott's Berry Farm at Buena Park (photo: Knott's Berry Farm)

Camp Snoopy's Off-Road Rally will give drivers the chance to "... race through the newly expanded track and terrain in their own PEANUTS-themed four-wheel Jeep" while the Beagle Express takes riders on a nostalgic, locomotive-led adventure.

New merchandise full of camp-tastic charm can be found at Snoopy's Camp Store while Grizzly Creek Lodge has the goodies campers may be craving.

The cute camp's updated style and offerings were unveiled in a June 27 ceremony at the theme park, with Snoopy and othe PEANUTS icons in attendance as well as "Honorary Beagle Scouts" from the Buena Park Boys & Girls Club.

Are you eager to visit Southern California's place o' PEANUTS fun? Admission to the Buena Park theme park is needed.