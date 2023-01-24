Knott's PEANUTS Celebration to Feature Fun Foodstuffs Galore

What to Know Knott's PEANUTS Celebration takes place each winter at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

Jan. 28 through Feb.26, 2023; included with admission (food and drink are additional)

The food offerings include Carrot Cake Churros with Cream Cheese Filling, Buttermilk Lemon Pound Cake, and Sweet Chili Tofu Tater Bites

Finding whimsical references to food in the world of PEANUTS is about as easy as breaking into a happy Snoopy dance.

Take the Thanksgiving feast that the philosophical tots enjoy in the famous TV special — toast, popcorn, and jelly beans are involved — and the numerous trick-or-treat sweets that show up in the Halloween show (we're not including Charlie Brown's famous rocks in this group of goodies, of course).

So when a month-long festivity focused on all sorts of PEANUTS-inspired activities, diversions, and characters pops up at Knott's Berry Farm, a theme park that's been synonymous with Charles Schulz's whimsical world since the 1980s, you can bet that food will play a major role.

And so it shall: The confections, meals, and sips of the 2023 Knott's PEANUTS Celebration have been unveiled, and finding the perfect festive snack will be far easier than Linus making his much-coveted connection with the Great Pumpkin.

The Knott's PEANUTS Celebration happens daily from Jan. 28 through Feb. 26, 2023. Admission to the Buena Park theme park covers shows, activities, and more goings-on, while food and drinks will be additional.

