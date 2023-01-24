Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott's PEANUTS Celebration to Feature Fun Foodstuffs Galore

From tater tot dishes to whimsical confections, the theme park's limited-time offerings have all the colorful panache of a comic strip.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Knott's Berry Farm

What to Know

  • Knott's PEANUTS Celebration takes place each winter at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park
  • Jan. 28 through Feb.26, 2023; included with admission (food and drink are additional)
  • The food offerings include Carrot Cake Churros with Cream Cheese Filling, Buttermilk Lemon Pound Cake, and Sweet Chili Tofu Tater Bites

Finding whimsical references to food in the world of PEANUTS is about as easy as breaking into a happy Snoopy dance.

Take the Thanksgiving feast that the philosophical tots enjoy in the famous TV special — toast, popcorn, and jelly beans are involved — and the numerous trick-or-treat sweets that show up in the Halloween show (we're not including Charlie Brown's famous rocks in this group of goodies, of course).

So when a month-long festivity focused on all sorts of PEANUTS-inspired activities, diversions, and characters pops up at Knott's Berry Farm, a theme park that's been synonymous with Charles Schulz's whimsical world since the 1980s, you can bet that food will play a major role.

And so it shall: The confections, meals, and sips of the 2023 Knott's PEANUTS Celebration have been unveiled, and finding the perfect festive snack will be far easier than Linus making his much-coveted connection with the Great Pumpkin.

The Knott's PEANUTS Celebration happens daily from Jan. 28 through Feb. 26, 2023. Admission to the Buena Park theme park covers shows, activities, and more goings-on, while food and drinks will be additional.

Knott's Berry Farm
From savory specials to refreshing beverages to the all-important funnel cake, the foods and drinks of the 2023 Knott's PEANUTS Celebration are ready to wow.
Knott's Berry Farm
Avocado and Shrimp Salad
Knott's Berry Farm
A line-up of sweets,including cakes, doughnuts, and tarts.
Knott's Berry Farm
Berry French Toast Funnel Cake with Acai Soft Serve
Knott's Berry Farm
Carnitas, Pineapple, Bacon, and Jalapeño Double-Stuffed Baked Potato
Knott's Berry Farm
Calico Tater Bites Pepperoni Pizza and Sweet Chili Tofu Tater Bites
Knott's Berry Farm
Carrot Cake Churros with Cream Cheese Filling
Knott's Berry Farm
A collection of drinks
Knott's Berry Farm
Mix-It-Up Butter Salted Caramel Snickerdoodle Cookiewich and a Lucy Float (Coca Cola and Vanilla Ice Cream)
Knott's Berry Farm
PEANUTS Cotton Candy
Knott's Berry Farm
Mac and Cheese Bites

