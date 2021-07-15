Knott's Scary Farm Unveils Its Frightful Fall Dates

What to Know Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

Sept. 16-Oct. 31, 2021 (select nights)

New reveals will be arriving each week on the Knott's Berry Farm social channels

Buena Park?

It's a town that knows what the marine layer is, for sure, but murky, monster-filled fog, the sort that rolls out after sundown, isn't a staple around the city.

And yet? A frightful scene comes to fog-up Knott's Berry Farm each year, bringing with it all sorts of scary encounters, twisty mazes, and characters that seem to have shambled out of a nightmare.

It's Knott's Scary Farm we spookily speak of, one of our region's most venerable jump-and-startle celebrations, a quirky cornucopia of fiends, ghosts, and otherworldly visitors.

And, yes: The occasional ghoul sporting spurs and a ten-gallon hat, a common sight, come autumn, around the theme park's famous Ghost Town area.

If you've been hoping for this haunt to make its wicked return after a year away, wait no longer: The team behind the long-running nighttime festival, which first debuted in 1973, revealed the 2021 dates and an atmospheric video to match.

The 2021 edition opens on Sept. 16 and the final night is, you guessed it, Oct. 31.

Note that Knott's Scary Farm will only be haunting on "select dates," with weekends serving as the busiest dates.

More monster-merry news: The event is currently looking for scare actors, if that has always been on your bucket list. Other team members are also being hired for the multi-night event, if you'd like to play a part without playing an actual part.