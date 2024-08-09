‘La La Land' will screen with a live orchestra near DTLA

What to Know "La La Land in Concert" at LA State Historic Park; the film will be accompanied by a live 53-piece orchestra and jazz band conducted by Justin Hurwitz, the movie's composer

Sept. 14 and 15, 2024

$49 and up; presented by Street Food Cinema, TIL Events, Hurwitz Concerts, and Lionsgate

Movies can be, and most definitely are, savored in all sorts of spots; we watch the shimmering stories we love in theaters, our homes, in planes, and just about anywhere else where a screen is present.

But a present to film fans is when a place pairs perfectly with a film's theme. The ideal setting can offer a sort of "surround sound" effect for viewers, making them feel as if they, too, are part of the plot.

"La La Land" has been viewed around the world, but when the 2016 film plays in Los Angeles, the city at the heart of the romantic musical, something rather magical ensues.

Street Food Cinema understands this starry symbiosis well. The group behind so many of our city's outdoor film events presented "La La Land" at LA State Historic Park in 2023, along with a live orchestra.

Costumes from the 2016 film will be on display both nights. (photo: Street Food Cinema)

Around 6,500 fans were there to watch Justin Hurwitz, the film's composer, conduct the orchestra. And, of course, to admire the lights of downtown offering a sort of shimmering backdrop to the emotional action on the big screen.

Now the ebullient event will be back over two late-summer evenings. Sept. 14 and 15 are the dates, and tickets are on sale now.

There are various tiers, with the "picnic-style seating" starting at $49. A platinum box seat is $175.

The starlit screening will boast a full bar, one that features festive cocktails inspired by the film, and a pre-order menu option, too, for some ticketing tiers (more info is available on the site).

Food trucks pop up at every Street Food Cinema gathering, so cound on finding some on-the-go goodies at the "La La Land" nights.

Props and costumes worn by stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling will be on display, too, while colorful photo backdrops, made for a quick snapshot or two, will festoon the grounds.

"Damien made a beautiful tribute to Los Angeles with 'LA LA LAND,' and conducting an orchestra last year along with the movie and the downtown LA skyline in the background was really a surreal and beautiful experience," said composer Justin Hurwitz.

"I'm so excited to do it again this year, bigger and better, and hopefully turn this into an LA tradition."

The evening sold out in 2023; put on your dancing shoes and sashay by the Street Food Cinema site to secure your ticket sooner than La-La-later.

Updated Aug. 9