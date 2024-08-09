Going once, going frights: Iconic horror costumes and props go to auction

What to Know Propstore's Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction

Live at the Petersen Automotive Museum Aug. 15

Online, absentee, and telephone bids are open through Aug. 18; various lots will be featured each day (be sure to check the catalog for details)

The frightful festivals of fall are beginning to manifest, or at least we're hearing wicked and whimsical rumors of their imminent arrival.

But one of the eeriest events of the season will actually materialize, with plenty of movie magic in tow, in the middle of August.

It's Propstore's Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, a treasure-packed pop culture feast for the senses, and while not every goodie going on the block is from a horror flick, there are some prominent players from shriek cinema in the spotlight.

A Freddy Krueger sweater worn by actor Robert Englund in "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" (1987) is expected to fetch between $20,000-$40,000 at the auction, while a Ghostface get-up from "Scream" (1996) is part of the chilling line-up (the estimate: $50,000-$100,000).

Propstore A box of chocolates seen in "Forrest Gump" (1994)

And the stunt Necronomicon Ex-Mortis from "Evil Dead II" (1987) may summon $80,000-$160,000.

Fantasy, drama, and sci-fi are well-represented in the Propstore spectacular, which will enjoy a live opening event at the Petersen Automotive Museum Aug. 15; online, absentee, and telephone bids will be accepted through Aug. 18.

A fedora worn by actor Harrison Ford and stunt performer Dean Ferrandini in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (1984) has an estimate of $250,000 to $500,000 while a box of chocolates from "Forrest Gump" (1994) is also up for grabs (the estimate is $20,000 to $40,000).

Propstore A fedora from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (1984).

Furiosa's War Rig Skull Ornament from "Mad Max: Fury Road" (2015), a USCSS Nostromo 11-foot Principal Filming Model from 1979's "Alien," and a pair of earrings from "Pretty Woman" (1990) are also among the cinematic finds.

For the full catalog, estimates, and details on each prop and costume, visit the Propstore site now.