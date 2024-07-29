Smile, cinephiles: AFI FEST 2024 passes are now on sale

What to Know AFI FEST 2024

Oct. 23-27 at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood

Passes went on sale July 29; passholders must also reserve tickets in advance, starting Oct. 2 for the Patron Pass and Oct. 3 for the Star Pass

While there are many weeks that could serve as robust contenders for title of "Most Cinematic Stretch of the Year" — the week ahead of the Oscars is an obvious entrant here — there's one week that stands as the most fantastical of all: the days leading up to Halloween.

We are, on the whole, in a more imaginative frame of mind, thanks to the fact that running into creatively costumed characters and strange sights is, well, the norm, even before the holiday arrives.

Call the waning days of October the perfect time for a major film celebration like AFI FEST.

And while AFI FEST isn't necessarily about horror or scary flicks, it is one of the most fanciful film festivals around, a stalwart that has celebrated some of the best movies over the last few decades.

Though "last few decades" doesn't truly tell the impressive story: AFI FEST 2024 is the 38th edition of the extravaganza, which will again land in the "heart of Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatres this fall with world premieres, big documentaries, and buzz-making screenings in tow.

And, yes, we tipped our hand earlier: The 2024 event will flicker from Oct. 23-27.

Passes went on sale July 29, if you'd like to begin planning all of your theatrical reveries now.

Of course, the film slate hasn't been announced yet — that will be unveiled Oct. 1 — but festival fans will begin securing passes well before the line-up is revealed.

There are a few things to know, such as the oh-so-important fact that "(a) pass alone does not grant entry to a screening, and passholders must reserve tickets in advance of the festival."

Something sweet if you've got your pass when October arrives? You'll be granted "priority access to screening selection" starting Oct. 2 if you're a Patron Passholder and Oct. 3 if you've chosen the Star Pass.

The Patron Pass and the Star Pass each of their own intriguing pluses, so you'll want study both before buying.

If you want to attend the Red Carpet Premieres, the Patron Pass, priced at $600, is the way to go; the $300 Star Pass has Festival Lounge access and other great perks, so check them out.

For more on the festival, how to purchase a pass, and what to expect when the most fantastical week of the year materializes, visit AFI FEST now.

And, yes, many things claim to take place "in the heart of Hollywood," but so few events capture the city's film-obsessed heart like this cinematic celebration. Learn more now, AFI FESTers.