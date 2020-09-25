LA Phil's ‘Sound/Stage' Spotlights Timely Themes

What to Know Episode one premieres on Sept. 25

Concerts were filmed under safe and socially distanced conditions at the Hollywood Bowl

Themes include "Love in the Time of Covid" and "Solitude"

The Hollywood Bowl 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic, but the Los Angeles Philharmonic recently returned to the world-famous venue, over various points this past summer, to film a series of socially distanced, idea-rich shows.

And, for sure: No audience was present, save the cameras capturing the experience for later streaming.

The result?

It's "Sound/Stage," "an online compendium of concert films," with the addition of "additional artistic content to provide context to the individual pieces and broader concert themes."

The first episode, debuting on Sept. 25, is called "Love in the Time of Covid," and María Valverde, who is married to LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, will narrate.

The team behind the cultural company also shared that "... the debut episode features J'Nai Bridges and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by Dudamel, performing one of Peter Lieberson's 'Neruda Songs': 'Amor mio, si muero y tú no mueras.' The performance also includes George Walker's 'Lyric for Strings,' and Gustav Mahler's Adagietto from his Symphony No. 5."

"Power to the People!" is coming up on Oct. 9, with a celebration of Black voices, while an exploration of "Solitude" will debut on Nov. 6 (Duke Ellington's timeless work will be part of the program).

If you miss "Love in the Time of Covid," stay tuned: Classical KUSC will broadcast it at a later date.

You've missed the LA Phil, and nights at the Bowl?

Here's a vibrant and virtual way to bring the many moments of 2020 to our homes, with new, safely recorded performances that feature music that moves and words to reflect upon.