Pick-your-own lavender is blooming at this Moorpark farm

What to Know The pick-your-own lavender fields at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark open June 15

$11 admission weekends and holidays, $7 weekdays; purchase your entry at the gate; lavender is extra

The farm has clippers to loan to visitors as well as sizing rings

Southern California, we are now entering the lavender zone, repeat: The lavender zone has arrived in all of its scent-filled beauty.

Fields from Ojai to Cherry Valley should possess plenty of purple panache in the weeks ahead, and festivals, like the Santa Barbara Lavender Festival, are coming up soon.

But if you'd like to gather some purple, herbaceous splendor pronto, look to Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark where the lavender love is about to level up.

The agricultural destination recently announced on its social feeds that its lovely lavender fields would open to the pick-your-own public on June 15.

No worries, though, if you don't own your own lavender-sizing ring (though admiring props if you do); you can borrow one at the farm, as well as clippers.

Note that you'll pay admission at the farm gate and you can purchase your entry there. And, of course, any lavender will need to be purchased, too.

This fragrant superstar isn't the only field-based find on the Underwood Family Farms Pick-Your-Own page; lots of blossoms are growing big as summer approaches, including sunflowers and snapdragons.

The list of vegetables and fruits is impressive, too; cucumbers, blueberries, and a variety of squashes are on the Moorpark pick-your-own June line-up.

Keep in mind that Underwood Family Farms has a Somis location, too, a spot with its own charms and pick-your-own delights; make sure, though, to head to Moorpark if lavender is what you love.

But, of course, lavender season isn't forever.

We're definitely in the lavender zone when the second half of June dawns in Southern California, but this aromatic stretch will be, as in years gone by, all too short.

People in the nose, er, know know what's up: The last days of spring and first weeks of summer around Southern California are all about this glorious sachet-making, potpourri-producing, super-scentful superstar.

Make your way to a favorite field or festival soon.