A menorah made of LEGO bricks will be on view at the Original Farmers Market

What to Know Chanukah Celebration

Original Farmers Market

Thursday, Dec. 19

3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Free

Beautiful menorahs will be on display around Southern California in the coming days, with sweet sunset ceremonies adding illumination to the Festival of Lights.

One of the most memorable menorahs goes on view each year at the Original Farmers Market, which has long been a place to gather for free holiday celebrations.

The landmark's annual Chanukah Celebration has long been a Fairfax District favorite, thanks to the gathering's come-one-come-all spirit (and that a ticket is not required).

At the centerpiece of this sweet and spirited revelry? A menorah made of LEGO bricks. The LEGO menorah has become a traditional touchstone of the 90-year-old public market, a festive sight that families stop by to admire each year.

You can admire the making of this menorah, and enjoy other activities, at the destination's Chanukah Celebration, which will flicker, festively, on Dec. 19.

This is a few days before the start of the holiday, which begins Dec. 25.

Along with the menorah, a JLA performance, the chance to sing, and craft-making opportunities are on the schedule.

A Jan. 1 lighting with Miracle Mile Chabad is just ahead, too; find out more at the Original Farmers Market site now.