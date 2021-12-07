LEGO's Holiday Truck Tour to Click With SoCal Brick Buffs

What to Know Dec. 11-13, 2021

The truck will stop in Woodland Hills, Glendale, and Pasadena, as well as the LA Zoo and the Ronald McDonald House in LA

Fans can look forward to "free surprise gifts," contests, more; the company is also raising awareness for its #BuildtoGive campaign

Colder weather can put a LEGO lover in a brick-clicking mood, thanks to all of the events, conventions, and gifting holidays that pop up around this time of year.

There's the super-big Brick Fest, which wrapped in Pasadena in November, and eye-popping Bricks LA, which lands in the Crown City just after the new year begins.

Hanukkah, Christmas, and a season festooned with festive surprises are also all quite LEGO-centric, thanks to the many LEGO sets, bricks, parts, and books that happy people unwrap. Oh yes: And LEGOland in Carlsbad is in the full-on, Santa-fied holiday swing, too.

Now there's a new LEGO-themed experience in town, but this one is on wheels, meaning you'll want to see it where and when you can, if building fantastical cities, structures, and entire worlds is one of your favorite pastimes.

The LEGO Holiday Truck Tour is rolling into Southern California from Dec. 11 through 13, and there are several stops to look forward to, beginning with Westfield Topanga.

That Dec. 11 will happen from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and, like the future visits on the tour, include "free surprise gifts, photo experiences, contests and more."

A visit to Candy Cane Lane, and Kidspace Children's Museum, are also on the tour's schedule, as is a stop-by at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The last local destination for the truck? It's the Ronald McDonald House in Los Angeles, all to drop-off "off an assortment of LEGO set gifts."

The tour is part of the company's #BuildtoGive campaign. When you post something you've built, and tag it, LEGO will donate a set "to a child in need of play."