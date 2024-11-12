‘Lighting of the Bay' brings the ‘ho, ho, ho' to the H2O at Newport Dunes

What to Know The 34th Annual Lighting of the Bay

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina in Newport Beach

Nov. 29-Jan. 5, 2025 (nightly)

Opening Night on Nov. 29 will feature live musical performances, a Santa appearance, a movie, and more

The Fire & Lights Festival, with fire dancers and holiday activities, will shimmer Thursdays-Sundays for the entire run

The lights come on around dusk each night

Spying a sparkle out on the water, somewhere far in the distance, isn't too unusual. We might be seeing a far-off ship or perhaps moonlight rippling on the water, if conditions are especially poetic.

But those sea sparkles become seasonal come December around the California coast. Boats are decorated, vessels are looking extremely vivacious, and spirited parades featuring yachts, dinghies, and kayaks roam our harbors.

There's also a place to admire aquatic illumination that is stationary and striking, specifically a luminous lineup of eye-catching trees, and other sculptural elements, that glitter just beyond where the water meets the sand.

It's the annual "Lighting of the Bay," a twinkly tradition presented by Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina.

And it is a popular happening, as there are few places to admire Christmas trees — several of them, in all sorts of shapes — as the float out on the water of Newport Bay.

How popular? The 2024 event marks the 34th season for the shimmerful shore-adjacent scene.

Lighting of the Bay This bulb-tastic bay event is marking its 34th year in 2024. (photo: Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina).

The display will dazzle over several nights, including Nov. 29, which is the lighting's event-filled kick-off. The Opening Night celebration will feature a performance by the Southern California Brass Consortium, train rides, Santa sightings, a movie, and holiday-inspired drinks and eats for sale.

But here's good news for those eager to gape at all of that glittery and water-reflective beauty: A "Fire & Lights Festival" will crackle every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the run of "Lighting of the Bay."

An igloo bar, fire dancers, inflatables inspired by the season, and snapshots with Santa Claus will enhance the magical mood during those evenings, all the way to the first Sunday of 2025.

Whatever night you choose to visit, the lights at this oh-so-California tradition glimmer on around dusk.