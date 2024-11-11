Glow on: A Lite-Brite experience is now twinkling in Santa Monica

What to Know "LITE-BRITE: Worlds of Wonder" at Santa Monica Place

The immersive experience offers several themed rooms inspired by the light box toy, as well as a game area, sensory play, and other "illuminating" activities

$22 and up; tickets are available online

The whimsical walk-through takes around 60 minutes or so

Writing your name in crayon, or in the sand at the beach, or with Popsicle sticks? You may have tried all three in your day.

But if you've ever written your own name with light, chances are strong that you were sitting in front of a Lite-Brite, the iconic illuminated light box toy that comes with all sorts of colorful pegs.

The peg-centric Hasbro plaything will celebrate its 60th anniversary in a few years, but you can bask in its enduring brilliance now at a new immersive experience at Santa Monica Place.

"LITE-BRITE: Worlds of Wonder" is beckoning fans of the classic toy as well as newcomers to the Lite-Brite-verse.

LITE-BRITE: Worlds of Wonder The Santa Monica Place experience offers sensory play, a light tunnel, and a game zone. (photo: LITE-BRITE: Worlds of Wonder)

The multi-activity pop-up, which debuted Nov. 8, includes a 360-degree "immersive theater," play zones (yep, they're interactive), and a photo booth inspired by Lite-Brite.

There are 11 rooms in all, and the themes include Outer Space and Underwater. Those are among some of the themes that Lite-Brite fans have explored over the years while reaching for another peg or two: Planets and fishes can be recreated fairly quickly on the light box.

As can so many things: "Drawing" pictures with light, rather than ink or more traditional media, still feels like a novel and from-the-future pursuit. Born in the space age, Lite-Brite gave kids a chance to feel like they were making art on Mars, or at least finding a quirky and surprising way to tap into their creativity.

The experience-making outfit FEVER is behind "Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder"; tickets are available online now.