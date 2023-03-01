Local Eateries Will ‘Make March Matter'; Here's How You Can Help Children's Hospital LA

What to Know Make March Matter is the month-long campaign benefiting Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Several Southern California businesses, including Randy's Donuts and Porto's Bakery and Cafe, donate proceeds and raise funds for the hospital every March

You can create your own fundraising page, in addition to visiting the participating eateries, hotels, and shops

Butterflies have a wonderful way of fluttering back into our worlds when March, and the promise of springtime, both return.

But the most beautiful butterfly in Southern California makes its much-anticipated entrance on the first day of the month, when Make March Matter, the citywide campaign in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles, begins.

A color block butterfly is the widely recognized symbol for the month-long happening, and if you should see the vibrant reminder posted on the window of a local business or near the order counter, then count on that business playing an important part in the fundraising effort.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Of course, there's a faster way to find places that are participating: By visiting the Make March Matter site, where several events and partners are listed, as well as what special items may be in the fundraising spotlight and how much will be donated from each item bought.

Good to know? Some offers will be available all month while others will take place on particular dates.

The Wood Ranch fundraiser is happening March 2. You'll need to present a flier (you can do so digitally if you don't print it) at one of the participating restaurants in order for "10% of your meal to be donated in support" of the campaign.

Terranea Resort's Full Moon Yoga on March 7 is one of the 2023 fundraising events, while a gnocchi-themed cooking class at Eataly will join the give-back joy on March 22.

Oh yes, and the limited-time Make March Matter goodie created by Randy's Donuts is back, as is the Porto's Bakery & Cafe CHLA cookie (it's the colorful confection with the pretty butterfly).

Every fundraiser is a little different or tied to a specific date, so you'll want to peruse the entire roster to make sure you can swing by your favorite spots, or maybe a restaurant or shop you've been curious about, at just the right time this March.

For more Make March Matter goodness, and how you can create your own fundraising page to help support Children's Hospital Los Angeles, visit the campaign's online headquarters now.