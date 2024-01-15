Long Beach Black Restaurant Week will feature over 20 eateries, from food trucks to pop-ups

What to Know Long Beach Black Restaurant Week is Jan. 21 through 28, 2024

The third annual outing will spotlight over 20 local restaurants, including catering companies, food trucks, and week-long foodie happenings

A quartet of participating chefs will gather to make lunch for the Long Beach Rescue Mission on Jan. 16

The chance to enjoy "the rich flavors of African, African American, and Caribbean cuisine in and around Long Beach" is a joy that can be found each day of the calendar, but, for the last few years, a special and especially delicious week has shown a stand-out spotlight on several local gems.

It's Long Beach Black Restaurant Week, a foodie festivity that is returning for its third annual celebration later in January 2024.

The kick-off is Sunday, Jan. 21, but four local chefs will visit the Long Beach Rescue Mission Samaritan House on Jan. 16 to make a memorable and meaningful lunch.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"We realize that there are many among us who won't get the chance to dine out during Long Beach Black Restaurant Week," stated organizer Qiana Mafnas, the chef behind Axiom Catering.

"So serving a gourmet meal to our neighbors struggling with homelessness is our way of bringing Black Restaurant Week to them and including everyone in the event."

Chef Bradley will be joined at the event by Chef Quianna Bradley of A Pinch of Salt Catering, Chef Ronnie Woods of Northtown Bistro Pop-up, and Nika Shoemaker-Machado, the co-owner of Georgia's Restaurant.

"Despite its size, Long Beach is a tightly knit community where diversity and civic pride is our strength," said Chef Woods.

"My fellow chefs and I are excited to kick off Long Beach Restaurant Black Restaurant Week by treating those most vulnerable in our city to an unforgettable meal."

Just days after the give-back event concludes, the 2024 Long Beach Black Restaurant Week will commence with a variety of vivacious dine-out choices; the week-long event runs from Jan. 21 through 28, and reservations at your favorite spot, or a new place you'd like to try, are encouraged.

Participants include Stacked Pasta, Devi's Donuts and Sweets, and Hart N Soul Vegan Cafe.

For more on the ebullient event, an "ultimate gathering" that is all about "uniting individuals from diverse backgrounds to savor the vibrant tapestry of the city's Black food scene," visit this site now.