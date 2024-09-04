The Petersen's big ‘Lowrider Parade' will soon roll on the Miracle Mile

What to Know Lowrider Parade at the Petersen Automotive Museum

Sunday, Sept. 15; 10 a.m. Miracle Mile parade, with activities to follow

Spectators are free; general museum admission for 18+ guests is $25 (members $17.50); kids 17 and under can enjoy free admission all day; there's a showcar ticket, too, if you'd like to display your vehicle

The Petersen Automotive Museum's "Best in Low: Lowrider Icons of the Street and Show" exhibition has been dazzling visitors who are eager to admire an eye-catching assembly of hydraulically awesome automobiles.

You can still behold these beautifully designed wonders for the next several months — the exhibit closes in April 2025 — but a special beyond-the-museum celebration will regally roll on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The Lowrider Parade will be "one of the largest cruises of the year" for the Miracle Mile museum, with "a curated list of entrants" in the spotlight.

After the procession, the vibrant vehicles will be on view for visitors who'd love to take a closer look.

Other happenings, including "carnival-style activities," a folklorico performance, and chips & salsa bar are on the schedule.

If you'd simply like to watch the parade, that is free, but do pick up a ticket at the Petersen site.

There are a couple of other options, like including a museum visit in your day; there is a fee for that, keep in mind. And if you'd like to show your car, there is a ticket for that, too.

"A cornerstone of Los Angeles car culture, lowriders showcase the epitome of craftsmanship on cars; whether it is builders, painters, or hydraulics masters, lowrider builds feature some of the most talented artisans in car history," shares the museum.

Head for the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue on Sunday morning, Sept. 15 to applaud these artworks on wheels.

For tickets, times, and details — do book your spot early for this sure-to-be-busy event if you'd like to head into the museum after spectating — roll for the Petersen site now.