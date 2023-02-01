Lunar New Year Fun and ‘Lucky 8' Food Deals Festoon the Original Farmers Market

What to Know The Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax

A brand-new Year of the Rabbit mural by Jennifer Ripassa is on display

Look for "Lucky 8" food deals around the public market through Feb. 5 and a Lunar New Year Festival on Feb. 4

The Original Farmers Market is a fortuitous, festive, and ultra-fun spot, quite famously, but when Lunar New Year arrives?

The lively landmark, which has been finding those festive, community-bonding moments for nearly nine decades, begins to dance.

Of course, there is dancing at the Third & Fairfax favorite at other party-ready points of the calendar, but to see lion dancers participate in merry movement, you'll want to be at the destination's Plaza area on Saturday, Feb. 4. That's when the lovely lion dances, and a happy host of other Lunar New Year traditions, will be in full flower.

Look for performances and music, and craft-making for the youngsters, and a great giveaway, too. For sure, there shall be red envelopes involved, and inside? Original Farmers Market gift certificates and other fun finds.

As for the adorable twisting of balloons? This before-your-eyes magic will also be a sweet centerpiece of the afternoon event, which begins at 2 o'clock.

But wait: There are other Year of the Rabbit sights and sweetnesses hopping about the clocktower'd public market. A new mural by artist Jennifer Ripassa features both a handsome hare and the Original Farmers Market clocktower, a recognizable symbol beloved by many.

Bright red, white, and pink blossoms add further beauty to the piece, as well as the presence of water, an ethereal ode to the Chinese calendar, and the fact the water rabbit is now in the celebratory spotlight.

Inside the market?

Look for "Lucky 8" Specials at several of the landmark's eateries. The popular line-up of delicious deals, which has been a solid fan-favorite in the past, features a number of goodies with "8" somewhere in the discounted price.

The Teriyaki Bowl with Steamed Rice at China Depot, priced at $8.88 through Feb. 5, is one yummy choice, as is the $8 Chicory Coffee and Beignet Combo at The Gumbo Pot.

The full list of discounted foods, beverages, and items, including The Sticker Planet's cute rabbit stickers (starting at 88 cents) can be found on this page.