Comfort foodies, rejoice: Smoked Mac & Cheese Ice Cream debuts at Salt & Straw

What to Know The Summer Picnic Series at Salt & Straw

Five artisanal flavors, all themed to picnicking, are available at local scoop shops through August 2024

Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet is another warm-weather flavor on the lickable line-up

Ranking the ultimate comfort foods is a tough task, especially if you must combine the savory and sweet categories rather than selecting a winner from both.

Would you go with mac & cheese, that piquant pasta that's a party for the palate, a dairy-forward, carb-strong fantasia of super-filling proportions?

Or is it ice cream all the whimsical way for you? The classic cool-down confection that can transport you, one gooey chomp at a time, back to your earliest ice cream-obsessed days?

You won't need to choose when visiting your local Salt & Straw scoop shop in August, where the new Smoked Mac & Cheese Ice Cream is now being semi-surreally served.

But "semi-surreally" is surely a bridge too far, for the time has certainly arrived for two comfort food titans to enjoy a playful mash-up resulting in one toothsome treat.

The new ice cream is part of the Salt & Straw "Summer Picnic Series," which features four other fanciful, spread-out-the-checkered-picnic-blanket flavors.

Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet is on the luscious list, as is the Grilled Peach White Chocolate Custard.

Sour Cherry Pie just sounds like a quintessential August sweet while an icon of the summer season, fried chicken, is starring in its own ice cream (that would be Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken).

As for the not-so-quirky, highly craveable components that swirl through the Smoked Mac & Cheese Ice Cream?

The "... flavor starts with a pasta-infused ice cream made with San Francisco Flour + Water pasta, combined with a cheesecake swirl made with award-winning Beecher's Smoked Flagship Cheese and clusters of savory brown butter breadcrumbs."

Comfort foodies, don't wait: The Summer Picnic Series, like a summer picnic, will end all too soon. Find your closest and/or favorite Salt & Straw and visit before August fades away, like the perfect late-season sunset.