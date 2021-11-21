Magical Changes Are Materializing at Disneyland

What to Know Changes are coming to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim

New "shopping, dining & entertainment experiences" are headed for the western portion of Downtown Disney District

MagicBand+ debuts at Disneyland Resort in 2022

Zipping through a zany and thrilling attraction at the Disneyland Resort?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

You can bet on one thing: A big reveal is often followed by another fresh surprise located around the next corner, and then another, and then another.

Fans of The Happiest Place on Earth are experiencing the same thrills of revelation on the rollicking roll-out as Thanksgiving 2021 approaches.

The first of the enchanted unveilings?

It arrived on Nov. 15, when the team behind the Anaheim theme parks announced that Mickey's Toontown would temporarily shutter in the spring of 2022, to make way for new destinations like CenTOONial Park, as well as places for younger guests to play.

More announcements soon followed the Toontown news, however: The western portion of Downtown Disney District "... is about to embark on its next evolution of innovative shopping, dining and entertainment experiences, with work beginning in January 2022."

Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, made the announcement at Destination D23: Presented by Topps, "A Fan-tastic Disney Celebration" taking place in Walt Disney World, on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Earl of Sandwich, the AMC Theatres and other structures located just to the east of the Disneyland Hotel will experience a "reimagining" starting in 2022, with "an open lawn for relaxation and future events, and an even broader collection of dining and shopping" coming up.

The area will continue to serve as the western station for the Monorail, the only station located outside of Disneyland park.

There was more news on Nov. 20, including a major announcement involving MagicBand+: The popular "wearable tech" is headed to Disneyland Resort, giving guests the chance to make purchases. Soon, visitors will be able to purchase merchandise, and buy food and drinks, with the wave of a wrist.

MagicBands have long been a feature at Walt Disney World, with fans on the West Coast pondering, for some time, if and when they'd make their Anaheim debut.

For all the reveals from the weekend-long fan celebration, which included announcements about Disneyland parks around the globe, visit the D23 site now.