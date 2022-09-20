MagicBand+ to Debut at Disneyland Resort This Fall

What to Know The "wearable technology" makes its West Coast debut in 2022

Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim

MagicBand+ will allow you to connect to your theme park tickets and link to DisneyPass Photos

The shops of Disneyland Resort are well-known for stocking all sorts of whimsical wearables, from dresses that feature the wallpaper print seen inside the Haunted Mansion to character-cute pins, colorful t-shirts, and those all-important Mouse Ears headbands.

But a straight-from-the-future device that you can wear on your wrist, with all sorts of nifty bells, whistles, and toot-toots?

The shelves around the Anaheim theme parks have been notably free of MagicBand+ technology, which is not a surprise, since the wearable tech has long been associated with Walt Disney World in Orlando and not Disneyland Resort.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That's all changing in the coming weeks when MagicBand+ makes its West Coast debut, delivering to Southern California those wrist-based bells, whistles, and toot-toots that Florida fans have come to know and love.

While this is delightful news for many Disney devotees, it isn't surprising: Disneyland Resort revealed the coming introduction of MagicBand+ near the end of 2021, but when it would be introduced in Anaheim remained a mystery.

Some mystery remains — no specific launch date was provided on Sept. 20, 2022, when Disneyland confirmed that MagicBand+ was on its way — but people should expect to see it around the Orange County theme parks later in the fall of 2022.

MagicBand+ will include a number of notable features, including a "hands-free way to enter the theme parks (when connected to a theme park ticket or Magic Key pass)."

MagicBand+ wearers can also "... check into Lightning Lane entrances (separate valid Lightning Lane entry required) and link Disney PhotoPass photos."

An "interactive quest" will keep guests to Black Spire Outpost on the move, while a range of pulsing hues will keep time with some of the resort's biggest spectaculars, including "World of Color."

And, of course, MagicBand+ will be a fanciful fashion statement, too: This is not a one-look-fits-all offering but rather an item that will be available in a whole array of colors and designs, with Disney-specific odes adding charm to your arm.

For the latest MagicBand+ reveal, including information on pairing it with your smartphone and its ability to recognize motion and react accordingly, visit the official Disney Parks Blog now.