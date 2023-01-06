Make a Valentine to Remember — a Neon Heart — in Glendale

What to Know "Love, Lust, Neon! Heart-Making Workshop" at The Museum of Neon Art in Glendale

Friday, Feb. 17

$300

Hearts?

According to the poets, the screenwriters, and fancifully minded people who craft especially poignant greeting cards, these iconic organs can shine. They often glow, too, and emit light.

And are our hearts often described as radiant?

Very much so, especially when the heart in question is owned by a person falling in love.

But our real hearts don't have a natural propensity for gleaming nor glittering, which is why we must turn to sources of light to express our more imaginative emotions.

The Museum of Neon Art can help us this Valentine's season, thanks to a one-night class that will give paramours the chance to create an actual illuminated heart, one they can give to their dearest in the days after the famous February holiday.

The Love, Lust, Neon! Heart-Making Workshop will be led by artist Kacie Lees, and the adorable aim? It's simple in theory but new skills will most definitely be required: You'll fashion, bend, and ultimately produce a real neon heart.

"Students will follow along with an illustrated guide (which visually breaks down each step in the bending process into key moves), work with a bending pattern, and get in the fire to form a unique piece," shares the museum staff.

It's a four-hour class, and noting that it will all happen just after Valentine's Day, on Friday, Feb. 17?

That's important.

But then maybe you and your honey celebrate all month long or, even better, throughout the year.

The $300 class cost is per person, which is good to keep in mind. And a glass of wine at the conclusion, all to honor those "neon bends well done"? That's included, so cheers to that.

If 2023 is your year of deeper learning, new adventures, and moving beyond your comfort zone, perhaps a foray into the buzzy world of neon is just the ticket.

And if you can make a one-of-a-kind gift in the process, one that will add glow to your home for years to come? Call it a new year's pursuit with plenty of, wait for it, heart.