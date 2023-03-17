Makeshift Muse to Summon Spring Vibes, a Few Days Early, in Pasadena

What to Know The independent makers market will take place on March 18 and 19, 2023

Big Bang Theory Way Alley in Pasadena (near Dog Haus)

Free entry; over 30 artisans will sell handmade jewelry, bags, clothing, more

The start of spring 2023 is kindly taking place on a Monday, a weekday that isn't all that synonymous with sunshine, flowers, and the fizzy feeling of a fresh season.

But perhaps we've been unfair to the first weekday, and it truly deserves a rethink, and a better reputation, which the vernal equinox will assist in providing.

How, though, to spend the final weekend of winter 2023?

You could engage in traditional wintry activities or you could get a joyful jump on spritely spring pleasures by sauntering through an outdoor market with a wicker basket in hand, a shady sunhat on your head, and a real spring in your spring-forward step.

Good news: Such a high-spirited happening is landing in Pasadena, along Big Bang Theory Way near Dog Haus.

Entry to the Makeshift Muse, which also has strong ties to San Luis Obispo (where it was founded five years ago), is free, and your pup? She is welcome to attend, too.

Over 30 indie shops and makers will line the history-laden thoroughfare on both March 18 and 19.

Past events have seen an array of handmade and well-made items for sale, with dresses, scarves, textiles, housewares, candles, and fragrances on the tables.

Food will be for sale — and you're also just a short saunter from the eateries of Old Pasadena — and live music will add to the convivial vibe.

It's a vibe we're seeking to jumpstart as winter winds down and spring rises, like a sun, on the horizon.

More rain is due in a few days, making this mostly damp-free weekend far more like the sunny season soon to come rather than winter's blustery last hurrah.

Making the most of that? We will, for sure, at this bright Crown City scene.