Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras Fun Is Free at the Original Farmers Market

Bead there, er, be there for three days of zydeco tunes, dressy dogs, and chances to purchase gumbo, beignets, and more.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Original Farmers Market

What to Know

  • Feb. 22, 23, and 25
  • Third and Fairfax
  • Live zydeco, Mutti Gras Pet Parade, New Orleans eats for sale

Do you or do you not beignet?

If you answered in the affirmative, chances are your shirt is covered in powdered sugar, your fingertips are a bit damp from pulling apart soft dough, and your sweet tooth is beyond satisfied.

Finding a well-made beignet, though, isn't always the easiest pursuit, especially if you're not in dancing distance of Bourbon Street.

But dance into the Original Farmers Market on any day of the year and you'll detect the delectable confections at The Gumbo Pot, one of the ultimate SoCal spots to find blackened snapper, red beans & rice, and, yes, beignets drizzled with chocolate.

Plenty of NOLA lovers'll make for The Gumbo Pot, and the Fairfax District's historic public market, on Feb. 22, 23, and 25.

That's when the free Mardi Gras celebrations will roll throughout the stall-filled landmark, and just outside of it, too, thanks to the Mutti Gras Pet Parade on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Yep, there'll be dogs in all sorts of spectacular costumes.

Set to stomp, croon, and accordion-up a trio of stages at select times throughout the weekend, and on the night of Mardi Gras?

Eddie Baytos & the Nervis Brothers will bring the get-up-and-swing sounds, as will Lisa Haley and the Zydecats.

If craft-makery makes your heart sing, you'll have the opportunity, too. Crowns will be one festive item you can create, and noise-makers, too.

And don't you deserve a crown and to make some noise? Answer: You do.

And if you want to snag some beads, make your way to the balcony that's near Gate 1.

Merrymakers will toss wearble strings of shiny purple, green, and yellow beadage down to a sea of upheld hands on the hour, each hour, while the Mardi Gras goings-on are hot.

Price? Oh goodness and oh happiness, it is totally free, which means extra bucks in your pocket for beignets. Enough said.

This article tagged under:

Mardi Gras
