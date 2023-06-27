Marionettes prance through our city's starry story in Highland Park

What to Know "Hooray for LA" at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Opens July 1 in Highland Park

$25 per ticket; children ages 2 and under admitted free

If ever a metropolis was suited to a marionette-led tribute show, it is most definitely and un-quibble-ably the City of Angeles, that Pacific-adjacent dreamland known to the world as a sunnily surreal cityscape.

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater was ahead of the quirky curve on this idea, as evidenced by the festive fact that a Los Angeles-themed extravaganza first took to the stage over four decades ago.

Formerly known as "Ole LA!," the spectacular is being revived for a sprightly summer run of fun, one that highlights our region's diversity, community, innovative spirit, and positive outlook.

"Hooray LA" debuts at the troupe's charming Highland Park venue on July 1 and the lively local odes are plentiful.

Our fabled freeways, roller skating near the beach, and show business all get winks and nods, as does a certain burbling set of tar-tastic pits (look for a new character to join the La Brea-inspired line-up, a figure that is both woolly and mammoth).

And this is thrilling for Baker buffs, those locals who know a lot about the 3,000-plus puppets in the celebrated theater's collection: The largest puppets ever to grace the spotlight will make their dazzling debuts.

Look for two majestic hand-and-rod dragon puppets representing the Chinatown Gateway Monument. The pair will be seen pursuing a pearl, "a traditional, mythic symbol of harmony and prosperity."

The theater's team consulted with local institutions, artists, and historians before bringing the show, which was created in honor of LA's bicentennial in 1981, back to the stage.

"For this 2023 presentation, more voices and perspectives have been added to Baker's

original show to create an even grander celebration of what LA is and what it can be."

"By updating some of the show's historical elements to be more accurate and revising cultural

aspects to be more authentic and inclusive, alongside entirely new additions, 'Hooray LA'

creates a loving tribute to the city."

One more adorable addition that fans of our urban wildlife will eagerly anticipate?

The new P-22 marionette, which was recently seen at the Skirball Center's popular Puppet Festival, will play a regal role in "Hooray LA," which concludes its sweet, city-championing engagement on Sept. 10, 2023.